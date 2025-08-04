Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) has gained attention as a rising health insurer. With Q2 results on the way, many will be curious to see its plans in the aftermath of the One Big Beautiful Bill and the ever-uncertain environment for
Oscar Health Ahead Of Q2: Brace For Strategic Reset
Summary
- Oscar Health's online, individual-focus model has reached scale, but profitability now faces headwinds from higher medical loss ratios and policy uncertainty.
- Recent guidance revision signals increased risk and a potential operating loss for 2025, despite higher projected revenue and strong Q1 results.
- The balance sheet remains healthy, but short-term growth is likely delayed as Oscar adapts to new industry data and rising costs.
- Given the risk, I recommend waiting for a price below $10 per share before buying; current valuation warrants a Hold rating.
