As we move throughout the Q2 earnings season, it is becoming readily evident that markets are unable to hold on to recent all-time highs. Even strong earnings results aren't enough to keep shares of many momentum stocks afloat. In my view, it's
Tenable Holdings: Focus On FCF Growth As Billings Slow Down
Summary
- Markets are struggling to hold highs, making it a good time to rotate into value stocks like Tenable, a cybersecurity company focusing on exposure management, for downside protection.
- TENB stock has dipped ~20% YTD, despite strong Q2 results and improving free cash flow, creating an attractive entry point.
- Valuation is compelling: the company trades at low revenue and FCF multiples, with expanding margins and a P/E well below the S&P 500.
- Tenable's unique focus on exposure management, large TAM, and public sector momentum position it well for future growth, despite modest top-line expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.