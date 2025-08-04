Tweedy, Browne Mutual Funds Q2 2025 Commentary

Rachata Amnataree/iStock via Getty Images

After suffering a precipitous tariff-induced decline in early April, President Trump quickly announced a pause in their implementation, and global equity markets recovered aggressively to finish the 2nd quarter with a double-digit return. The advance was led by a narrow group of large technology and growth-oriented companies in the U.S. as well as more value-oriented equities outside the U.S. In this rather buoyant, risk-on environment, the Tweedy Browne Funds produced strong absolute returns of between 5.09% and 12.02%, but only the International Value Fund II bested its respective benchmark for the quarter.

Year-to-date, all four of the Tweedy funds produced double digit returns of between 11.71% and 21.53%. Three out of four of the Tweedy funds bested their benchmarks for the six-month period, while our flagship, currency-hedged Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund underperformed its standardized unhedged benchmark, due largely to its hedged currency position during a period of unusual US dollar weakness. However, year-to-date, our flagship international fund was able to significantly outperform its secondary hedged benchmark, perhaps a more apples to apples comparison, by over 750 basis points (16.40% v. 8.82%).

The real news, in our view, was that non-US equity returns significantly outpaced their US counterparts year-to-date, a rare happening over the last 10 plus years. Year-to-date through June 30, the MSCI EAFE Index was up 19.45% versus 9.47% for the MSCI World Index which was held back, somewhat, by lagging U.S. constituents earlier this year. In contrast, the S&P 500 was up 6.20% for the same period. Comparatively, the two Tweedy international funds were up 16.40% and 21.53%, respectively.

While it is entirely unclear whether this current performance advantage for international equities is sustainable, we remain optimistic, particularly in light of an anticipated surge in defense and infrastructure spending in Europe, a more accommodating European interest rate and inflation outlook, and improved prospects for future earnings growth.

PORTFOLIO ATTRIBUTION

Please note that the individual companies discussed herein were held in one or more of the Funds during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, but were not necessarily held in all four of the Funds. Please refer to each Fund's portfolio page, beginning on page 5, for selected purchase and sale information during the quarter and the notes on page 14 for each Fund's respective holdings in each of these companies as of June 30, 2025. Click to enlarge

Performance during the second quarter was driven by continued strength in companies and sectors tied to industrial demand and global security. Leading the list was a group of aerospace & defense companies including BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), the UK-based defense contractor, which contributed positively across all funds amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and robust demand for defense spending. Rheinmetall, the German defense contractor, and Safran, the French aeronautics company followed closely behind, with both benefiting from increased order flow and strong fundamentals. Banks also played a meaningful role in fund performance, continuing to benefit from favorable interest rate spreads, their trading operations, and healthy loan books. This included solid returns from Wells Fargo (WFC), National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF), and South Korean banking group, Hana Financial.

Other meaningful contributors included Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY), a French energy distributor with a resilient business model; LG Corp, a diversified South Korean industrial conglomerate; and CVS Group (OTCPK:CVSGF), a veterinary services provider in the UK. These businesses continue to produce strong cash flows while trading at attractive valuations.

In terms of market capitalization, the best returns during the quarter came from our investments in small and mid-cap businesses—those with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $10 billion—where we continue to find companies that are underappreciated by the broader market but offer compelling value and sound fundamentals.

From a country perspective, Switzerland was the largest detractor, driven chiefly by weakness in healthcare holdings such as Roche and Novartis (NVS). Pharmaceuticals were the worst-performing industry across all Funds.

Companies like Roche and Novartis saw sentiment weaken on concerns around slower product pipelines and competitive pressures. Consumer Staples was another soft spot, as long-held positions in Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Diageo lagged amid muted revenue growth and inflation-related cost pressures. Energy also detracted from returns, led by TotalEnergies (TTE), which struggled with weakening oil prices and more cautious forward guidance. Additional detractors included Alten (OTCPK:ABLGF) and Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF), each of which faced company-specific pressures ranging from project delays to perceived competitive pressures from artificial intelligence.

It’s also worth noting the impact of currency on returns. The International Value Fund and Value Fund, both of which hedge their foreign currency exposure back into the dollar, saw relative performance held back by broad-based weakness in the U.S. dollar. In contrast, the unhedged International Value Fund II and Worldwide High Dividend Fund benefited from the dollar's decline, which amplified local currency returns when translated back into dollars. This divergence is a reminder of the significant impact foreign currency exposure can have on local portfolio return translations back into the US dollar.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

(A list of selected newly established positions, including additions, sales, and trims of existing positions for each Fund, is included with each Fund's portfolio page, beginning on page 5.) Click to enlarge

During the quarter, we initiated several new positions across the Funds, including smaller and medium sized European and Japanese companies that, in our judgment, were financially sound, traded at attractive discounts from conservative estimates of their respective intrinsic values, and had strong runways of future growth. Among our largest new investments was Azelis Group (OTCPK:AZLGF), a Belgian distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Azelis boasts a well-entrenched network, attractive margins, and an asset-light model that has allowed it to generate healthy returns on capital across cycles. We believe it possesses the characteristics of a durable compounder with strong reinvestment potential.

We also initiated a position in Nakanishi Inc (OTCPK:NKNSF)., a Japanese manufacturer of dental handpieces and precision rotary instruments. The company is globally competitive in a niche field, with over 80% of its sales outside Japan. It maintains a strong balance sheet and has historically demonstrated robust margins and profitability. Its discounted valuation was particularly attractive given its market share leadership and high-quality product line.

In the Worldwide High Dividend Yield Fund, we added Isuzu Motors (OTCPK:ISUZY), a longstanding Japanese manufacturer of light commercial vehicles and diesel engines. The company benefits from a strong position in trucks across Southeast Asia and is known for its conservative capital structure and dividend discipline. At quarter end, it was trading at approximately 10 times estimated earnings and paid nearly a 5% annual dividend which had grown at roughly a 19% average annual rate over the last five years.

In addition to these new names, we added to Pets at Home (OTCPK:PAHGF) (and initiated a new buy in the Value Fund), the UK’s leading pet care retailer that also provides veterinary services; and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), whose conservatively managed business and exposure to North American demand remain attractive in our view.

We also added to existing holdings in companies such as Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF), Alten, Kemira (OTCPK:KOYJF), and Teleperformance, often in the wake of share price weakness that, in our view, enhanced the level of discount in our portfolios.

On the other side of the ledger, we trimmed several positions, including Nestlé, BAE Systems, Roche, and Safran. And, we exited a few smaller holdings, such as Tarkett (OTC:TKFTF), Star Micronics, and Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUF), as we saw more compelling uses of capital elsewhere.

As always, portfolio activity is guided by price and value, with the goal of improving the overall quality and return potential of the portfolio while managing risk sensibly.

TWEEDY NEWS

During the quarter, Tweedy Browne filed for exemptive relief from the SEC to allow for the establishment of ETF share classes across all four of our mutual funds. We were one of over 50 mutual fund investment managers who have submitted applications for this exemptive relief. Needless to say, we are excited about the opportunity to offer our shareholders a choice when it comes to investing in our funds. While we have always tried to manage our funds in a tax efficient manner, it was impossible to ignore the additional tax benefits associated with the ETF “redemption-in-kind” fund structure. While it’s not at all clear yet whether the SEC will grant us this relief, we felt it was important to move forward to put ourselves in a position to go down this path if circumstances allowed us to do so. Stay tuned.

OUTLOOK

Looking ahead, we recognize that the global investment landscape remains exceedingly complex. While equity markets, particularly the richly valued tech sector and non-U.S. equities, gained considerable momentum in the 2nd Quarter, market volatility also was on the rise sparked by concerns over uncertainty around tariffs, surging government debt and deficits, ongoing wars and escalating geopolitical tensions, and what it all may mean for the outlook for inflation, interest rates, and ultimately, corporate earnings. While we remain cautious in the face of elevated and climbing valuation multiples, we are encouraged by the relative discounts afforded investors in non-U.S. equity markets, particularly in smaller and medium capitalization companies where knowledgeable corporate insiders have been actively accumulating shares. In our view, the valuation gap between popular growth stocks and more attractively priced smaller and medium sized value oriented non-U.S. enterprises remains significant and presents meaningful opportunity for disciplined, price-sensitive investors.

We thank you for your continued trust and confidence.

Roger R. de Bree, Andrew Ewert, Frank H. Hawrylak, Jay Hill,Thomas H. Shrager, John D. Spears, Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr.

Investment CommitteeTweedy, Browne Company LLC

July 2025

Each member of the Investment Committee is a current investor in one or more of the Funds.

Q2 2025 YTD 1 YEAR 5 YEARS 10 YEARS 15 YEARS SINCE INCEPTION INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND(inception 06/15/1993) 8.42% 16.40% 12.85% 10.44% 6.04% 7.41% 8.60% MSCI (MSCI) EAFE Index (in USD) 11.78 19.45 17.73 11.16 6.51 7.51 5.76 MSCI EAFE Index (Hedged to USD) 5.28 8.82 10.51 13.98 9.01 9.76 7.03 INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND II –CURRENCY UNHEDGED (inception 10/26/2009) 12.02% 21.53% 14.76% 10.31% 5.09% 6.48% 5.88% MSCI EAFE Index (in USD) 11.78 19.45 17.73 11.16 6.51 7.51 6.24 VALUE FUND (inception 12/08/1993) 5.09% 11.71% 8.20% 10.28% 6.37% 7.78% 7.88% MSCI World Index (in USD) 11.47 9.47 16.26 14.55 10.66 11.47 8.23 MSCI World Index (Hedged to USD) 9.63 6.80 14.36 15.40 11.55 12.29 8.70 S&P 500 ((SP500), (SPX)) Index (12/08/93-12/31/06)/MSCI WorldIndex (Hedged to USD) (01/01/07-present) 9.63 6.80 14.36 15.40 11.55 12.29 9.34 WORLDWIDE HIGH DIVIDEND YIELDVALUE FUND (inception 09/05/2007) 9.80% 17.73% 14.29% 8.85% 5.31% 6.88% 4.66% MSCI World Index (in USD) 11.47 9.47 16.26 14.55 10.66 11.47 7.50 MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index (in USD) 2.59 9.35 13.56 10.35 7.36 8.88 5.02 Click to enlarge

INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND II VALUE FUND WORLDWIDE HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD VALUE FUND TOTAL ANNUAL FUND OPERATING EXPENSE RATIOS AS OF 03/31/2024 1.39% (gross); 1.39% (net)† 1.40% (gross); 1.39% (net)* 1.39% (gross); 1.38% (net)* 1.51% (gross); 1.40% (net)* TOTAL ANNUAL FUND OPERATING EXPENSE RATIOS AS OF 03/31/2025 1.41% (gross); 1.41% (net)† 1.43% (gross); 1.42% (net)* 1.41% (gross); 1.41% (net)* 1.52% (gross); 1.42% (net)* 30-DAY STANDARDIZED YIELDS AS OF 06/30/2025 1.97% (Subsidized); 1.97% (Unsubsidized) 1.80% (Subsidized); 1.76% (Unsubsidized) 1.51% (Subsidized); 1.51% (Unsubsidized) 2.68% (Subsidized); 2.61% (Unsubsidized) Click to enlarge

The performance data shown above represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance data quoted. Please visit Portal Page-2023 - Portal Page to obtain performance data which is current to the most recent month end. † Tweedy, Browne has voluntarily agreed, effective May 22, 2020 through at least July 31, 2026, to waive the International Value Fund’s fees whenever the Fund’s average daily net assets (“ADNA”) exceed $6 billion. Under the arrangement, the advisory fee payable by the Fund is as follows: 1.25% on the first $6 billion of the Fund’s ADNA; 0.80% on the next $1 billion of the Fund’s ADNA (ADNA over $6 billion up to $7 billion); 0.70% on the next $1 billion of the Fund’s ADNA (ADNA over $7 billion up to $8 billion); and 0.60% on the remaining amount, if any, of the Fund's ADNA (ADNA over $8 billion).The performance data shown above would have been lower had fees not been waived during certain periods. Tweedy, Browne has voluntarily agreed, effective December 1, 2017 through at least July 31, 2026, to waive a portion of the International Value Fund II’s, the Value Fund’s and the Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund’s investment advisory fees and/or reimburse a portion of each Fund’s expenses to the extent necessary to keep each Fund’s expense ratio in line with the expense ratio of the International Value Fund. (For purposes of this calculation, each Fund’s acquired fund fees and expenses, brokerage costs, interest, taxes and extraordinary expenses are disregarded, and each Fund’s expense ratio is rounded to two decimal points.) The net expense ratios set forth above reflect this limitation, while the gross expense ratios do not. The International Value Fund II’s, Value Fund’s and Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund’s performance data shown above would have been lower had fees and expenses not been waived and/or reimbursed during certain periods. The Funds do not impose any front-end or deferred sales charges. The expense ratios shown above reflect the inclusion of acquired fund fees and expenses (i.e., the fees and expenses attributable to investing cash balances in money market funds) and may differ from those shown in the Funds' financial statements. Click to enlarge

INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

Performance Attribution

FACTORS WITH THE LARGEST IMPACT ON RETURN, ON AN ABSOLUTE BASIS, AND MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES.

Aerospace & defense, industrial conglomerates, chemicals, banks, and health care providers & services were among the leading industries while the Fund’s pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food products, beverages, and professional services companies underperformed.

Top performing countries during the quarter included Britain, Germany, South Korea, Italy, and the US, while holdings from Switzerland, the Netherlands, Singapore, China, and Finland underperformed during the quarter.

Top contributing holdings included BAE Systems, SOL SpA, Rheinmetall, Hana Financial, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), and Safran. Declining stocks included Roche, TotalEnergies, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Diageo, Alten, and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY).

Selected Purchases & Sales

Security Action Security Action Security Action Security Action Alten SA (OTCPK:ABLGF) A Heineken Holding T Pets at Home Group A Star Micronics Co Ltd T Azelis Group P Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) A Rheinmetall AG (OTCPK:RNMBF) T Tarkett S Babcock International (OTCPK:BCKIF) Group PLC T Nestlé T Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) T Teleperformance A BAE Systems PLC (OTCPK:BAESF) T Nippon Sanso Holdings (OTCPK:TYNPF) A Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRF) T TotalEnergies T DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDF) Holdings T Novartis T SOL SpA T Zurich Insurance (ZURVY, ZFSVF) Group T Click to enlarge

Legend:P: PURCHASE | S: SALE | A: ADD | T: TRIM | TO: TAKEOVER | M: MERGER

Countries

Country % FUND Belgium 1.05% Canada 4.78% Chile 0.81% China 2.07% Croatia 0.06% Czech Republic 0.05% Finland 1.48% France 12.67% Germany 7.68% Hong Kong 2.66% Italy 2.58% Japan 8.60% Mexico 2.52% Netherlands 4.06% Philippines 0.08% Singapore 4.15% South Korea 4.95% Sweden 2.75% Switzerland 14.08% United Kingdom 15.70% United States 2.26% Total Equities 95.05% Cash & Other Net Assets* 7.53% Currency Hedges -2.58% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

Top 20 Equity Holdings

Holding % FUND Roche Holding 3.45% Nestlé 3.40% Safran SA 3.37% United Overseas Bank (OTCPK:UOVEF) 3.31% Novartis 3.19% Heineken Holding 3.13% TotalEnergies SE (TTE) 3.10% BAE Systems PLC 2.98% CNH Industrial (CNH) 2.79% DHL Group (OTCPK:DHLGY) 2.68% SOL SpA 2.58% National Bank Of Canada 2.55% Diageo PLC (DEO) 2.33% TX Group AG (OTCPK:TDAAF) 2.17% Prudential PLC 2.11% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.04% Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) 1.96% Rheinmetall AG 1.95% Trelleborg AB (OTCPK:TBABF) 1.84% Teleperformance 1.72% Total 52.66% Click to enlarge

Industry Sectors

Sector % FUND Communication Services 2.95% Consumer Discretionary 5.36% Consumer Staples 14.38% Energy 3.10% Financials 11.39% Health Care 12.56% Industrials 28.42% Information Technology 4.21% Materials 10.44% Real Estate 0.55% Utilities 1.69% Total Equities 95.05% Cash & Other Assets* 7.53% Currency Hedges -2.58% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

Market Cap (USD)

Market Cap % FUND > 50 billion 30.52% 20 - 50 billion 9.16% 10 - 25 billion 11.47% 2 - 10 billion 32.99% < 2 billion 10.91% Total Equities 95.05% Cash & Other Assets* 7.53% Currency Hedges -2.58% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

Other Fund Information

Number of Issues 91 Net Assets of Fund $4.5 billion 12-Month Turnover 12% Click to enlarge

Allocations of investments shown above reflect the Fund’s investments on 06/30/25 and may not be representative of the Fund’s current or future holdings.

*Includes cash, Treasurys and money market funds.

INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND PERFORMANCE

AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

CALENDAR YEAR RETURNS INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND MSCI EAFE (1)(2) FOREIGN STOCK FUND AVERAGE (6) (USD) (HEDGED TO USD) 1993 (06/15 – 12/31) 15.40% 5.88% 10.33% 18.94% 1994 4.36 7.78 -1.67 -0.33 1995 10.70 11.21 11.23 10.29 1996 20.23 6.05 13.53 13.59 1997 22.96 1.78 15.47 5.81 1998 10.99 20.00 13.70 13.26 1999 25.28 26.96 36.47 43.28 2000 12.39 -14.17 -4.38 -14.95 2001 -4.67 -21.44 -15.87 -21.42 2002 -12.14 -15.94 -27.37 -16.11 2003 24.93 38.59 19.17 36.84 2004 20.01 20.25 12.01 18.69 2005 15.42 13.54 29.67 15.55 2006 20.14 26.34 19.19 25.06 2007 7.54 11.17 5.32 12.16 2008 -38.31 -43.38 -39.90 -44.64 2009 37.85 31.78 25.67 34.30 2010 13.82 7.75 5.60 11.94 2011 -4.13 -12.14 -12.10 -13.61 2012 18.38 17.32 17.54 19.13 2013 19.62 22.78 26.67 22.75 2014 1.51 -4.90 5.67 -5.35 2015 -1.46 -0.81 5.02 1.56 2016 5.62 1.00 6.15 0.79 2017 15.43 25.03 16.84 28.90 2018 -6.67 -13.79 -8.96 -16.80 2019 14.63 22.01 24.64 22.79 2020 -1.00 7.82 2.50 13.53 2021 15.59 11.26 19.43 10.86 2022 -7.53 -14.45 -4.60 -18.63 2023 12.47 18.24 19.95 15.78 2024 2.52 3.82 14.14 3.94 2025 (through 06/30) 16.40 19.45 8.82 20.00 Cumulative Return (06/15/93 – 06/30/25) (3) 1,304.52% 502.92% 783.73% 646.64% Click to enlarge

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS AS OF 06/30/25 INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND MSCI EAFE (1)(2) FOREIGN STOCK FUND AVERAGE (6) (USD) (HEDGED TO USD) 1 year 12.85% 17.73% 10.51% 19.84% 3 years 11.66 15.97 16.68 14.59 5 years 10.44 11.16 13.98 10.29 10 years 6.04 6.51 9.01 6.40 15 years 7.41 7.51 9.76 7.65 20 years 6.33 5.81 7.53 6.43 Since Inception (06/15/93) (3) 8.60 5.76 7.03 6.47 Click to enlarge

Total Annual Fund Operating Expense Ratios as of 03/31/2024: 1.39% (gross), 1.39% (NET) // as of 03/31/2025: 1.41% (gross), 1.41% (net)

The performance shown above represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Please visit Portal Page-2023 - Portal Page to obtain performance data, which is current to the most recent month end.

† Tweedy, Browne has voluntarily agreed, effective May 22, 2020 through at least July 31, 2026, to waive the Fund’s fees whenever the Fund’s average daily net assets (“ADNA”) exceed $6 billion. Under the arrangement, the advisory fee payable by the Fund is as follows:

1.25% on the first $6 billion of the Fund’s ADNA;

0.80% on the next $1 billion of the Fund’s ADNA (ADNA over $6 billion up to $7 billion);

0.70% on the next $1 billion of the Fund’s ADNA (ADNA over $7 billion up to $8 billion); and

0.60% on the remaining amount, if any, of the Fund's ADNA (ADNA over $8 billion).

The Fund’s performance would have been lower had fees not been waived during certain periods.

The Fund does not impose any front-end or deferred sales charges. The expense ratios shown above reflect the inclusion of acquired fund fees and expenses (i.e., the fees and expenses attributable to investing cash balances in money market funds) and may differ from those shown in the Fund’s financial statements.

Please refer to footnotes (1) through (7) at the end of this commentary for descriptions of the Fund's indexes.

INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND II - CURRENCY UNHEDGED AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

Performance Attribution

FACTORS WITH THE LARGEST IMPACT ON RETURN, ON AN ABSOLUTE BASIS, AND MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES.

Industrial conglomerates, aerospace & defense, insurance, specialty retail, and health care providers & services were among the leading industries while the Fund's pharmaceuticals, food products, oil & gas, beverages, and professional services companies underperformed.

Top performing countries during the quarter included Britain, South Korea, Germany, Canada, and Mexico, while holdings from Switzerland, China, Finland, Singapore, and the Netherlands underperformed during the quarter.

Top contributing holdings included Rheinmetall, BAE Systems, Hana Financial, Safran, Megacable (OTCPK:MHSDF), and LG Corp. Declining stocks included Roche, Nestlé, TotalEnergies, Diageo, Alten, and Teleperformance.

Selected Purchases & Sales

Purchases / Sales Purchases / Sales Purchases / Sales Purchases / Sales Alten SA T Howden Joinery Group PLC (OTCPK:HWDJF) S Nestlé T Roche Holding T Azelis Group P Inchcape PLC (OTCPK:IHCPF) T Nippon Sanso Holdings P Safran SA T BAE Systems PLC T Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc T Novartis T Star Micronics Co Ltd S DBS Group Holdings (OTCPK:DBSDF) S Kamigumi Co (OTCPK:KMGIF). Ltd. S Pets at Home Group P SThree (OTC:STREF) plc S DHL Group T Nakanishi Inc. P Rheinmetall AG T Tarkett S Click to enlarge

Legend: P: PURCHASE S: SALE A: ADD T: TRIM TO: TAKEOVER M: MERGER

Countries

Country % FUND Belgium 2.09% Canada 5.52% Chile 0.88% China 2.08% Finland 3.52% France 12.09% Germany 5.82% Hong Kong 3.47% Italy 0.85% Japan 13.31% Mexico 2.44% Netherlands 2.66% Philippines 0.59% Singapore 2.91% South Korea 5.94% Sweden 2.39% Switzerland 7.18% United Kingdom 16.71% United States 1.49% Total Equities 91.96% Cash & Other Net Assets* 8.04% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

Top 20 Equity Holdings

Holding % FUND Kemira Oyj (OTCPK:KOYJF) 3.52% Safran SA 3.25% DHL Group 3.12% United Overseas Bank 2.91% BAE Systems PLC 2.84% Nestlé 2.72% Winpak Ltd (OTCPK:WIPKF). 2.68% Roche Holding 2.38% Rubis SCA 2.11% Novartis 2.08% Prudential PLC 2.08% LG Corp 2.07% TotalEnergies SE 1.97% CNH Industrial 1.92% Rheinmetall AG 1.87% CVS Group Plc 1.83% Teleperformance 1.75% Lassonde Industries Inc (OTCPK:LSDAF). 1.74% Grafton Group (OTCPK:GROUF) 1.70% Johnson Service Group 1.66% Total 46.20% Click to enlarge

Industry Sectors

Sector % FUND Communication Services 1.59% Consumer Discretionary 8.31% Consumer Staples 11.17% Energy 1.97% Financials 8.29% Health Care 9.89% Industrials 30.16% Information Technology 4.71% Materials 13.39% Real Estate 0.37% Utilities 2.11% Total Equities 91.96% Cash & Other Assets* 8.04% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

Market Cap (USD)

Market Cap % FUND > 50 billion 24.75% 20 - 50 billion 4.99% 10 - 25 billion 8.40% 2 - 10 billion 35.22% < 2 billion 18.59% Total Equities 91.96% Cash & Other Assets* 8.04% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

Other Fund Information

Metric Value Number of Issues 70 Net Assets of Fund $188.9 million 12-Month Turnover 13% Click to enlarge

*Includes cash and money market funds.

Allocations of investments shown above reflect the Fund’s investments on 06/30/25 and may not be representative of the Fund’s current or future holdings.

INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND II - CURRENCY UNHEDGED

PERFORMANCE

AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

CALENDAR YEAR RETURNS INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND II – CURRENCY UNHEDGED MSCI EAFE (USD)(1)(2) FOREIGN STOCK FUND AVERAGE(6) 2009 (10/26 - 12/31) 2.04% 0.58% 5.30% 2010 9.43 7.75 11.94 2011 -1.73 -12.14 -13.61 2012 17.97 17.32 19.13 2013 19.64 22.78 22.75 2014 -4.50 -4.90 -5.35 2015 -5.39 -0.81 1.56 2016 2.34 1.00 0.79 2017 21.60 25.03 28.90 2018 -8.99 -13.79 -16.80 2019 13.66 22.01 22.79 2020 -0.02 7.82 13.53 2021 10.76 11.26 10.86 2022 -8.18 -14.45 -18.63 2023 12.70 18.24 15.78 2024 -2.40 3.82 3.94 2025 (through 06/30) 21.53 19.45 20.00 Cumulative Return (10/26/09 – 06/30/25)(3) 144.87% 158.60% 167.20% Click to enlarge

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS AS OF 06/30/25 INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND II – CURRENCY UNHEDGED MSCI EAFE (USD)(1)(2) FOREIGN STOCK FUND AVERAGE(6) 1 year 14.76% 17.73% 19.84% 3 years 12.30 15.97 14.59 5 years 10.31 11.16 10.29 10 years 5.09 6.51 6.40 15 years 6.48 7.51 7.65 Since Inception (10/26/09)(3) 5.88 6.24 6.47 Click to enlarge

Total Annual Fund Operating Expense Ratios as of 03/31/2024: 1.40% (gross), 1.39% (NET) // as of 03/31/2025: 1.43% (gross), 1.42% (net)†

The performance shown above represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Please visit Portal Page-2023 - Portal Page to obtain performance data which is current to the most recent month end.

† Tweedy, Browne has voluntarily agreed, through at least July 31, 2026, to waive a portion of the Fund’s investment advisory fees and/or reimburse a portion of the Fund’s expenses to the extent necessary to keep the Fund’s expense ratio in line with the expense ratio of the International Value Fund. (For purposes of this calculation, each Fund’s acquired fund fees and expenses, brokerage costs, interest, taxes and extraordinary expenses are disregarded, and each Fund’s expense ratio is rounded to two decimal points.) Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus for additional information on the Fund’s expenses. The Fund’s performance would have been lower had certain fees and expenses not been waived and/or reimbursed during certain periods.

The Fund does not impose any front-end or deferred sales charges. The expense ratios shown above reflect the inclusion of acquired fund fees and expenses (i.e., the fees and expenses attributable to investing cash balances in money market funds) and may differ from those shown in the Fund’s financial statements.

Please refer to footnotes (1) through (7) at the end of this commentary for descriptions of the Fund's indexes.

VALUE FUND AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

Performance Attribution

FACTORS WITH THE LARGEST IMPACT ON RETURN, ON AN ABSOLUTE BASIS, AND MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES.

Industrial conglomerates, aerospace & defense, banks, health care providers & services, and gas utilities were among the leading industries while the Fund's pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, diversified financial services, road & rail, and professional services companies underperformed.

Top performing countries during the quarter included Britain, South Korea, Germany, the US, and Japan, while holdings from Switzerland, Singapore, China, the Netherlands and Finland underperformed during the quarter.

Top contributing holdings included Rheinmetall, Hana Financial, BAE Systems, Safran, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Wells Fargo. Declining stocks included Roche, TotalEnergies, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Alten, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and U-Haul (UHAL) Holding.

Selected Purchases & Sales

Purchase Sale Add Trim Takeover Merger Arkema SA A Heineken Holding T Pets at Home Group P Tarkett S Azelis Group P Husqvarna AB (OTCPK:HUSQF) S Rheinmetall AG T Teleperformance T Dentsu Group Inc S Kemira OYJ A Safran SA T Truist Financial (TFC) Corporation T Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG S Nakanishi Inc. P Star Micronics Co Ltd S Wells Fargo & Company T Fresenius SE (OTCPK:FSNUF) & Co KGaA T Nestlé ADR T SThree plc S P: PURCHASE S: SALE A: ADD T: TRIM TO: TAKEOVER M: MERGER Click to enlarge

Countries

Country % FUND Belgium 1.17% Canada 2.01% Chile 0.38% China 2.76% Finland 1.48% France 13.98% Germany 5.93% Hong Kong 2.40% Japan 8.38% Mexico 1.22% Netherlands 2.81% Philippines 0.24% Singapore 2.44% South Korea 4.04% Sweden 1.65% Switzerland 7.36% United Kingdom 12.10% United States 24.92% Total Equities 95.26% Cash & Other Net Assets* 6.68% Currency Hedges -1.94% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

Top 20 Equity Holdings

Holding % FUND Wells Fargo & Company 3.42% Safran SA 3.39% TotalEnergies SE 3.36% Roche Holding 3.36% Nestlé 2.58% United Overseas Bank 2.44% Berkshire Hathaway 2.37% BAE Systems PLC 2.34% Rubis SCA 2.24% DHL Group 2.04% Prudential PLC 2.01% CNH Industrial 1.96% Rheinmetall AG 1.94% FedEx (FDX) Corp. 1.86% Heineken Holding 1.85% Alphabet ((GOOG) (GOOGL)) Inc (GOOG,GOOGL). 1.81% Johnson & Johnson 1.79% Teleperformance 1.76% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.75% Berkshire Hathaway 1.69% Total 45.96% Click to enlarge

Industry Sectors

Sector % FUND Communication Services 2.39% Consumer Discretionary 6.36% Consumer Staples 10.02% Energy 4.13% Financials 15.64% Health Care 15.01% Industrials 27.02% Information Technology 4.42% Materials 8.04% Real Estate 0.00% Utilities 2.24% Total Equities 95.26% Cash & Other Assets* 6.68% Currency Hedges -1.94% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

Market Cap ('USD')

Market Cap % FUND > 50 billion 42.20% 20 - 50 billion 6.13% 10 - 25 billion 10.24% 2 - 10 billion 26.93% < 2 billion 9.76% Total Equities 95.26% Cash & Other Assets* 6.68% Currency Hedges -1.94% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

Other Fund Information

Number of Issues 84 Net Assets of Fund $430.7 million 12-Month Turnover 15% Click to enlarge

*Includes cash, Treasurys and money market funds.

Allocations of investments shown above reflect the Fund’s investments on 06/30/25 and may not be representative of the Fund’s current or future holdings.

VALUE FUND

AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

PERFORMANCE

CALENDAR YEAR RETURNS VALUE FUND MSCI WORLD INDEX S&P 500 (12/08/93-12/31/06)/MSCI WORLD INDEX (HEDGED TO USD) (01/01/07-PRESENT) (IN USD)(1)(5) (HEDGED TO USD)(1)(5) 1993 (12/08 – 12/31) -0.60% 4.87% 5.53% 0.18% 1994 -0.56% 5.08% -0.99% 1.32% 1995 36.21% 20.72% 20.55% 37.58% 1996 22.45% 13.48% 17.94% 22.96% 1997 38.87% 15.76% 23.64% 33.36% 1998 9.59% 24.34% 21.55% 28.58% 1999 2.00% 24.93% 29.09% 21.04% 2000 14.45% -13.18% -8.45% -9.10% 2001 -0.08% -16.82% -14.00% -11.89% 2002 -14.91% -19.89% -24.71% -22.10% 2003 23.24% 33.11% 24.44% 28.68% 2004 9.42% 14.72% 11.01% 10.88% 2005 2.30% 9.49% 16.07% 4.91% 2006 11.62% 20.07% 16.89% 15.79% 2007 0.60% 9.04% 5.61% 5.61% 2008 -24.37% -40.71% -38.45% -38.45% 2009 27.60% 29.99% 26.31% 26.31% 2010 10.51% 11.76% 10.46% 10.46% 2011 -1.75% -5.54% -5.46% -5.46% 2012 15.45% 15.83% 15.77% 15.77% 2013 22.68% 26.68% 28.69% 28.69% 2014 4.02% 4.94% 9.71% 9.71% 2015 -5.39% -0.87% 2.01% 2.01% 2016 9.69% 7.51% 9.39% 9.39% 2017 16.46% 22.40% 19.13% 19.13% 2018 -6.39% -8.71% -6.59% -6.59% 2019 16.05% 27.67% 28.43% 28.43% 2020 -1.99% 15.90% 14.27% 14.27% 2021 16.16% 21.82% 24.38% 24.38% 2022 -5.67% -18.14% -15.38% -15.38% 2023 15.20% 23.79% 24.30% 24.30% 2024 1.36% 18.67% 21.87% 21.87% 2025 (through 06/30) 11.71% 9.47% 6.80% 6.80% Cumulative Return (12/08/93 – 06/30/25)(3) 994.91% 1,116.75% 1,292.61% 1,576.30% Click to enlarge

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS AS OF 06/30/25 VALUE FUND MSCI WORLD INDEX S&P 500 (12/08/93-12/31/06)/MSCI WORLD INDEX (HEDGED TO USD) (01/01/07-PRESENT) (IN USD)(1)(5) (HEDGED TO USD)(1)(5) 1 year 8.20% 16.26% 14.36% 14.36% 3 years 11.03% 18.31% 18.63% 18.63% 5 years 10.28% 14.55% 15.40% 15.40% 10 years 6.37% 10.66% 11.55% 11.55% 15 years 7.78% 11.47% 12.29% 12.29% 20 years 6.17% 8.50% 9.10% 8.72% Since Inception (12/08/93)(3) 7.88% 8.23% 8.70% 9.34% Click to enlarge

Total Annual Fund Operating Expense Ratios as of 03/31/2024: 1.39% (gross), 1.38% (NET) // as of 03/31/2025: 1.41% (gross), 1.41% (net)†

The performance shown above represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Please visit Portal Page-2023 - Portal Page to obtain performance data which is current to the most recent month end.

† Tweedy, Browne has voluntarily agreed, through at least July 31, 2026, to waive a portion of the Fund’s investment advisory fees and/or reimburse a portion of the Fund’s expenses to the extent necessary to keep the Fund’s expense ratio in line with the expense ratio of the International Value Fund. (For purposes of this calculation, each Fund’s acquired fund fees and expenses, brokerage costs, interest, taxes and extraordinary expenses are disregarded, and each Fund’s expense ratio is rounded to two decimal points.) Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus for additional information on the Fund’s expenses. The Fund’s performance would have been lower had certain fees and expenses not been waived and/or reimbursed during certain periods.

The Fund does not impose any front-end or deferred sales charges. The expense ratios shown above reflect the inclusion of acquired fund fees and expenses (i.e., the fees and expenses attributable to investing cash balances in money market funds) and may differ from those shown in the Fund’s financial statements.

Please refer to footnotes (1) through (7) at the end of this commentary for descriptions of the Fund's indexes.

WORLDWIDE HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD VALUE FUND

AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

Performance Attribution

FACTORS WITH THE LARGEST IMPACT ON RETURN, ON AN ABSOLUTE BASIS, AND MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES.

Aerospace & defense, industrial conglomerates, media, specialty retail, and trading companies & distributors were among the leading industries while the Fund's pharmaceuticals, beverages, food products, professional services, and electrical equipment companies underperformed.

Top performing countries during the quarter included Britain, South Korea, France, Mexico, and Hong Kong, while holdings from Switzerland, Finland, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Germany underperformed during the quarter.

Top contributing holdings included BAE Systems, Megacable, DB Insurance, Safran, Rubis, and Pets at Home. Declining stocks included Nestlé, Roche, Diageo, Teleperformance, Zurich Insurance, and Johnson Electric (OTCPK:JELCF).

Selected Purchases & Sales

Security Action Security Action Aalberts NV (OTCPK:AALBF) A Pets at Home Group A BAE Systems PLC T Safran SA T Dentsu Group Inc S Subaru Corporation A Isuzu Motors Limited P Tarkett S Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd S Click to enlarge

P: PURCHASE A: ADD TO: TAKEOVERS: SALE T: TRIM M: MERGER

Countries

Country % FUND Belgium 1.14% China 3.07% Finland 3.40% France 9.56% Germany 3.73% Hong Kong 3.42% Japan 11.93% Mexico 3.31% Netherlands 3.13% Singapore 5.03% South Korea 3.38% Sweden 3.42% Switzerland 12.76% United Kingdom 14.42% United States 6.78% Total Equities 88.50% Cash & Other Net Assets* 11.50% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

Industry Sectors

Sector % FUND Communication Services 2.29% Consumer Discretionary 8.65% Consumer Staples 10.95% Energy 0.04% Financials 15.96% Health Care 6.31% Industrials 28.74% Information Technology 2.86% Materials 8.70% Real Estate 1.10% Utilities 2.91% Total Equities 88.50% Cash & Other Assets* 11.50% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

* Includes cash and money market funds.

Other Fund Information

Item Value Number of Issues 53 Net Assets of Fund $64.8 million 12-Month Turnover 9% Click to enlarge

Allocations of investments shown above reflect the Fund’s investments on 06/30/25 and may not be representative of the Fund’s current or future holdings.

Top 20 Equity Holdings

Holding % FUND DIV YIELD† Nestlé 4.36% 3.87% Kemira Oyj 3.40% 3.76% Roche Holding 3.30% 3.75% Safran SA 3.26% 1.05% Novartis 3.01% 3.64% Rubis SCA 2.91% 7.40% BAE Systems PLC 2.89% 1.75% Diageo PLC 2.64% 5.66% DBS Group Holdings 2.61% 6.68% DHL Group 2.58% 4.72% United Overseas Bank 2.42% 5.00% Megacable Holdings SAB 2.29% 6.36% Teleperformance 2.18% 5.10% US Bancorp (USB) 2.10% 4.42% Zurich Insurance Group 2.10% 5.05% Inchcape PLC 2.05% 3.93% Truist Financial 2.04% 4.84% Aalberts NV 2.03% 3.67% Inaba Denki Sangyo Co (OTC:IBADF). 1.92% 3.54% Uni-President China Holdings (OTCPK:UPCHY) 1.83% 4.94% Total 51.91% 4.36% Click to enlarge

† Please note that the Average-Weighted Dividend Yield on Fund Stocks Alone shown below and the dividend yield of each of the top 20 equity holdings in the Fund's portfolio shown above are not representative of the Fund's yield, nor do they represent performance of the Fund. These figures solely represent the dividend yield of the individual stocks shown. Please refer to the standardized yield in the performance table on the following page for the Fund’s yield.

Average-Weighted Dividend Yield On Fund Stocks Alone

Versus the MSCI World Index (USD)†:

YIELD ON FUND STOCKS ALONE MSCI WORLD INDEX (USD) 4.17% 1.72% Click to enlarge

Market Cap (USD)

Market Cap % FUND > 50 billion 32.90% 20 - 50 billion 3.56% 10 - 25 billion 7.67% 2 - 10 billion 35.48% < 2 billion 8.89% Total Equities 88.50% Cash & Other Assets* 11.50% Total Fund 100.00% Click to enlarge

WORLDWIDE HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD VALUE FUND

PERFORMANCE

AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

CALENDAR YEAR RETURNS WORLDWIDE HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD VALUE FUND MSCI WORLD INDEX (IN USD)(1)(5) MSCI WORLD HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD INDEX (IN USD)(1)(5) GLOBAL STOCK FUND AVERAGE(7) 2007 (09/05 – 12/31) 0.32% 2.57% 1.15% 2.16% 2008 -29.35 -40.71 -42.98 -41.93 2009 28.18 29.99 32.48 35.35 2010 7.73 11.76 6.29 13.79 2011 4.04 -5.54 3.89 -7.96 2012 12.34 15.83 12.24 15.84 2013 18.77 26.68 21.91 25.20 2014 -0.92 4.94 2.48 2.76 2015 -7.51 -0.87 -3.20 -1.69 2016 4.56 7.51 9.29 5.50 2017 22.06 22.40 18.14 24.63 2018 -5.61 -8.71 -7.56 -11.94 2019 18.55 27.67 23.15 26.09 2020 -4.35 15.90 -0.03 21.41 2021 11.58 21.82 15.83 15.18 2022 -10.55 -18.14 -4.74 -19.77 2023 12.37 23.79 9.12 17.39 2024 0.22 18.67 7.95 10.47 2025 (through 06/30) 17.73 9.47 9.35 10.05 Cumulative Return (09/05/07 – 06/30/25)(3) 125.04% 263.09% 139.22% 187.95% Click to enlarge

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS AS OF 6/30/25 WORLDWIDE HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD VALUE FUND MSCI WORLD INDEX (IN USD)(1)(5) MSCI WORLD HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD INDEX (IN USD)(1)(5) GLOBAL STOCK FUND AVERAGE(7) 1 year 14.29% 16.26% 13.56% 14.01% 3 years 10.80% 18.31% 10.28% 13.66% 5 years 8.85% 14.55% 10.35% 11.21% 10 years 5.31% 10.66% 7.36% 8.24% 15 years 6.88% 11.47% 8.88% 9.57% Since Inception (09/05/07)(3) 4.66% 7.50% 5.02% 6.11% Click to enlarge

Total Annual Fund Operating Expense Ratios as of 03/31/2024: 1.51% (gross), 1.40% (NET) // as of 03/31/2025: 1.52% (gross), 1.42% (net†30-Day Standardized Yield as of 06/30/2025: 2.68% (Subsidized); 2.61% (Unsubsidized)

The performance shown above represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Please visit Portal Page-2023 - Portal Page to obtain performance data which is current to the most recent month end.

† Tweedy, Browne has voluntarily agreed, through at least July 31, 2026, to waive a portion of the Fund’s investment advisory fees and/or reimburse a portion of the Fund’s expenses to the extent necessary to keep the Fund’s expense ratio in line with the expense ratio of the International Value Fund. (For purposes of this calculation, each Fund’s acquired fund fees and expenses, brokerage costs, interest, taxes and extraordinary expenses are disregarded, and each Fund’s expense ratio is rounded to two decimal points.) Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus for additional information on the Fund’s expenses. The Fund’s performance would have been lower had certain fees and expenses not been waived and/or reimbursed during certain periods.

The Fund does not impose any front-end or deferred sales charges. The expense ratios shown above reflect the inclusion of acquired fund fees and expenses (i.e., the fees and expenses attributable to investing cash balances in money market funds) and may differ from those shown in the Fund’s financial statements.

Please refer to footnotes (1) through (7) at the end of this commentary for descriptions of the Fund's indexes.

Q2 2025 Tweedy BrowneFundINC

N O T E S (1) Indexes are unmanaged, and the figures for the indexes shown include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions and do not reflect any fees or expenses. Investors cannot invest directly in an index. (2) The MSCI EAFE Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. The MSCI EAFE Index (in USD) reflects the return of the MSCI EAFE Index for a US dollar investor. The MSCI EAFE Index (Hedged to USD) consists of the results of the MSCI EAFE Index hedged 100% back into US dollars and accounts for interest rate differentials in forward currency exchange rates. Results for each index are inclusive of dividends and net of foreign withholding taxes. (3) Inception dates for the International Value Fund, International Value Fund II, Value Fund and Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund are June 15, 1993, October 26, 2009, December 8, 1993, and September 5, 2007, respectively. Prior to 2004, information with respect to the MSCI EAFE and MSCI World Indexes used was available at month end only; therefore, the since-inception performance of the MSCI EAFE Indexes quoted for the International Value Fund reflects performance from May 31, 1993, the closest month end to the International Value Fund’s inception date, and the since inception performance of the MSCI World Index quoted for the Value Fund reflects performance from November 30, 1993, the closest month end to the Value Fund’s inception date. For International Value Fund, information with respect to the Morningstar Foreign Stock Fund Average or the Foreign Stock Fund Average (see note 6 below) are available at month end only; therefore, the closest month end to the inception date of the International Value Fund, May 31, 1993, was used. (4) The S&P 500/MSCI World Index (Hedged to USD) is a combination of the S&P 500 Index and the MSCI World Index (Hedged to USD), linked together by Tweedy, Browne, and represents the performance of the S&P 500 Index for the periods 12/08/93 – 12/31/06 and the performance of the MSCI World Index (Hedged to USD) beginning 01/01/07 and thereafter (beginning December 2006, the Fund was permitted to invest more significantly in non-US securities). The S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization weighted index composed of 500 widely held common stocks that assumes the reinvestment of dividends. The index is generally considered representative of US large capitalization stocks. (5) The MSCI World Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed markets. The MSCI World Index (in USD) reflects the return of this index for a US dollar investor. The MSCI World Index (Hedged to USD) consists of the results of the MSCI World Index with its foreign currency exposure hedged 100% back into US dollars. The index accounts for interest rate differentials in forward currency exchange rates. The MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index reflects the performance of equities in the MSCI World Index (excluding REITs) with higher dividend income and quality characteristics than average dividend yields that are both sustainable and persistent. The index also applies quality screens and reviews 12-month past performance to omit stocks with potentially deteriorating fundamentals that could force them to cut or reduce dividends. The MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index (in USD) reflects the return of the MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index for a US dollar investor. Results for each index are inclusive of dividends and net of foreign withholding taxes. (6) Since September 30, 2003, the Foreign Stock Fund Average is calculated by Tweedy, Browne based on data provided by Morningstar and reflects average returns or portfolio turnover rates of all mutual funds in the Morningstar Foreign Large-Value, Foreign Large-Blend, Foreign Large-Growth, Foreign Small/Mid-Value, Foreign Small/Mid-Blend, and Foreign Small/Mid-Growth categories. Funds in these categories typically invest in international stocks and devote no more than 20% of assets to US equity markets. These funds may or may not be hedged to the US dollar, which will affect reported returns. References to "Foreign Stock Funds" or the "Foreign Stock Fund Average" that predate September 30, 2003 are references to Morningstar's Foreign Stock Funds and Foreign Stock Fund Average, respectively, while references to Foreign Stock Funds and the Foreign Stock Fund Average for the period beginning September 30, 2003 refer to Foreign Stock Funds and the Foreign Stock Fund Average as calculated by Tweedy, Browne. (7) Since April 28, 2017, the Global Stock Fund Average is calculated by Tweedy, Browne based on data provided by Morningstar, and reflects average returns or portfolio turnover rates of all mutual funds in the Morningstar Global Large Stock (including Global Large Value, Global Large Growth, and Global Large Blend categories) and Global Small/Mid Stock categories. Prior to April 28, 2017, the Global Stock Fund Average was calculated by Morningstar. Funds in these categories typically invest in stocks throughout the world while maintaining a percentage of their assets (normally 20% - 60%) invested in US stocks. These funds may or may not be hedged to the US dollar, which will affect reported returns. References to “Global Stock Funds” or the “Global Stock Fund Average” that predate April 28, 2017 are references to Morningstar’s Global Stock Funds and Global Stock Fund Average, respectively, while references to Global Stock Funds and the Global Stock Fund Average for the period beginning April 28, 2018 refer to the Global Stock Funds and Global Stock Fund Average as calculated by Tweedy, Browne. The Funds are actively managed, unlike the indexes, and consist of securities that vary widely from those included in the indexes in terms of portfolio composition, country and sector allocations, and other metrics. Hedged indexes are included to illustrate how the stocks that are components of the hedged indexes would have performed in their local currencies for a US dollar investor. The hedged indexes are fully nominally hedged on a monthly basis, whereas the International Value Fund and the Value Fund hedge their perceived currency exposure only where practicable. Tweedy, Browne applies a different hedging methodology than the hedged indexes. Index results are shown for illustrative purposes only. The performance results reflected above are over the course of many years and reflect multiple market cycles and varying geopolitical, market and economic conditions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Content reproduced from Morningstar is ©2025 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

13 of 15

Q2 2025

As of March 31, 2025, the International Value Fund, International Value Fund II, Value Fund, and Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund had each invested the following percentages of its net assets, respectively, in the following portfolio holdings:

International Value Fund Int’l Value Fund II Value Fund Worldwide High Div Alten 0.9% 1.1% 1.5% 0.0% Arkema 1.1% 1.0% 1.1% 0.0% Azelis Group 0.5% 1.0% 0.8% 0.0% BAE Systems 3.0% 2.8% 2.3% 2.9% CVS Group 1.6% 1.8% 1.4% 0.0% Dentsu Group 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Diageo plc 2.3% 1.7% 1.4% 2.6% Hana Financial 1.4% 1.5% 1.4% 0.0% Isuzu Motors 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.0% Kemira 1.5% 3.5% 1.5% 3.4% LG Corp 1.3% 2.1% 1.0% 1.2% Nakanishi 0.2% 0.5% 0.5% 0.0% National Bank of Canada 2.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Nestlé 3.4% 2.7% 0.0% 4.4% Novartis 3.2% 2.1% 1.4% 3.0% Pets at Home Group 0.5% 1.1% 1.2% 1.8% Rheinmetall 2.0% 1.9% 1.9% 0.0% Roche Holding 3.4% 2.4% 3.4% 3.3% Rubis 1.7% 2.1% 2.2% 2.9% Safran 3.4% 3.3% 3.4% 3.3% Star Micronics 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Tarkett 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Teleperformance 1.7% 1.7% 1.8% 2.2% TotalEnergies 3.1% 2.0% 3.4% 0.0% Wells Fargo 0.0% 0.0% 3.4% 0.0% Click to enlarge

The above listed portfolio holdings reflect the Funds’ investments on the date indicated and may not be representative of the Funds’ current or future holdings. Selected Purchases & Sales illustrate some or all of the largest purchases and sales made for each Fund during the preceding quarter and may not include all purchases and sales. Some “undisclosed” names may have been withheld where disclosure may be disadvantageous to a Fund’s accumulation or disposition program.

All investing involves the risk of loss, including the loss of principal. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The securities of small, less well-known companies may be more volatile than those of larger companies. In addition, investing in foreign securities involves additional risks beyond the risks of investing in securities of US markets. These risks which are more pronounced in emerging markets, include economic and political considerations not typically found in US markets, including currency fluctuation, political uncertainty and different financial standards, regulatory environments, and overall market and economic factors. Force majeure events such as pandemics and natural disasters are likely to increase the risks inherent in investments and could have a broad negative impact on the world economy and business activity in general. Value investing involves the risk that the market will not recognize a security's intrinsic value for a long time, or that a security thought to be undervalued may in fact be appropriately priced when purchased. Dividends are not guaranteed, and a company currently paying dividends may cease paying dividends at any time. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss in declining markets.

Although the practice of hedging perceived foreign currency exposure, where practicable, utilized by the International Value Fund and Value Fund reduces the risk of loss from exchange rate movements, it also reduces the ability of the Funds to gain from favorable exchange rate movements when the US dollar declines against the currencies in which the Funds’ investments are denominated and may impose costs on the Funds. As a result of practical considerations, fluctuations in a security’s prices, and fluctuations in currencies, a Fund’s hedges are expected to approximate, but will generally not equal, the Fund’s perceived foreign currency risk.

Stocks and bonds are subject to different risks. In general, stocks are subject to greater price fluctuations and volatility than bonds and can decline significantly in value in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market or economic developments. Unlike stocks, if held to maturity, bonds generally offer to pay both a fixed rate of return and a fixed principal value. Bonds are subject to interest rate risk (as interest rates rise bond prices generally fall), the risk of issuer default, issuer credit risk, and inflation risk, although US Treasuries are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government.

Investors should refer to the prospectus for a description of risk factors associated with investments in securities which may be held by the Funds. Investing involves the risk of loss, including the loss of principal. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Q2 2025

This commentary contains opinions and statements on investment techniques, economics, market conditions and other matters. There is no guarantee that these opinions and statements will prove to be correct, and some of them are inherently speculative. None of them should be relied upon as statements of fact. The views expressed herein represent the opinions of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC as of the date of this commentary, are not intended as a forecast or a guarantee of future results, or investment advice and are subject to change without notice.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund, Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II – Currency Unhedged, Tweedy, Browne Value Fund, and Tweedy, Browne Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund are distributed by AMG Distributors, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a current prospectus for Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Click here for a copy of the Funds’ prospectus. You should consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.