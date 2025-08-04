The Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) is a passive investment strategy designed to track the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Growth Index. With the possibility of rate policy changes towards the end of 2025, small-caps may be an
VBK Can Offer Appealing Small-Cap Exposure For The Next Rate Cut
Summary
- VBK offers diversified, low-cost exposure to small-cap growth stocks, making it attractive ahead of potential Fed rate cuts in late 2025.
- Small caps historically outperform during rate-cut cycles, and improving trade and manufacturing conditions further support the investment case for VBK.
- Despite recent underperformance versus the S&P 500, VBK’s sector mix and policy tailwinds position it for stronger relative returns going forward.
- I recommend a buy rating for VBK, targeting a 4-8% portfolio allocation as small caps gain from macroeconomic and policy shifts.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.