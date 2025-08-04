In the summer meetings with clients, where performance is reviewed and an advisor gets some good one-on-one time with clients, this summer and really the January ’25 meetings too, much of the discussion revolved around the current 15-year secular
Secular Bull Markets: The Shot Clock Is Ticking
Summary
- The generational low for the S&P 500 was March 9th, 2009, and we are now living in the subsequent bull market since.
- Large-cap growth and “momentum” (mainly tech) continue to dominate return data in terms of absolute return, while small and mid-caps and equal-weight, just like the late 1990s, lag badly.
- The biggest difference for me today is sentiment around this bull market. It’s nothing like the 1990s. In this market today, we go from “extreme greed” to “extreme fear” (or just “fear”) relatively quickly, which was very different than the 1990s.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management
