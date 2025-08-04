Many investors couldn’t see the forest through the trees with Altria Group (NYSE:MO) as they looked at tobacco as a dying industry. This is a case of needing to go beyond the headline narrative and dig through the financials to
Altria Group: Raised EPS Guidance, Exciting For The Next Potential Dividend Increase
Summary
- Altria remains a compelling choice for income investors, offering a 6.6% yield and 55 years of dividend growth supported by rising EPS.
- Recent Q2 results beat expectations, with strong performance in smoke-free products and ongoing share buybacks enhancing shareholder value.
- With the Fed likely to cut rates, MO's high yield and dividend growth should attract capital seeking income as risk-free rates decline.
- Despite regulatory and sector risks, I remain bullish on MO for its robust capital returns, attractive valuation, and continued transition to smokeless products.
