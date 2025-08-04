Freshpet: ICE Policies Threaten Supply Chain Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Aug. 04, 2025 4:29 AM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT) StockFRPT
Eric Ramos
3 Followers

Summary

  • Freshpet's supply chain is uniquely vulnerable to immigration policy, with heavy reliance on undocumented labor for key protein and produce inputs.
  • Recent immigration enforcement expansion (H.R.1) and ICE activity threaten Freshpet's Texas-based supply chain, risking input cost spikes and operational disruption.
  • Despite a 50% YTD decline, Freshpet trades at premium valuations (EV/EBITDA 33.5, forward P/E 74.6), leaving ample room for further downside.
  • Market underestimates these structural risks; I rate FRPT a sell due to fragile supply chain, unprofitability, and overinflated valuation.
Bear market in the US stock market

honglouwawa

Current situation

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) recently hit 52-week lows and is down 50.8% YTD, and with a 15% short interest, current markets reflect a bearish attitude towards the firm. Even with a historically low share price, though, I still believe FRPT shares

This article was written by

Eric Ramos
3 Followers
Finance + Data Science student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FRPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRPT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News