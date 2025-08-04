Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
Summary

  • Global markets rebounded after initial US tariff shocks, with easing recession fears and strong stock selection in industrials, health care, and consumer staples.
  • The fund underperformed its benchmark due to weak security selection in information technology, financials, and materials; key detractors included Zimmer Biomet and SLB.
  • We see optimism in European policy shifts, low valuations, and a weaker US dollar, which create attractive non-US investment opportunities despite ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainties.
  • Our focus remains on undervalued, misunderstood companies with identifiable catalysts, aiming for upside potential and risk management during volatile periods.

Interest rate and dividend concept ,Return on stocks and mutual funds or profits from performance ,Businessmen examine on financial data and economic growth graph chart, digital marketing.

Rachata Amnataree/iStock via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: While the US tariff announcement at the start of the second quarter of 2025 sparked significant swings in global equity markets, as measured by the MSCI (MSCI) World Index

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

