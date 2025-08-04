This is the forum for Growth & Total Return discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new chat begins every two weeks, and all previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page. We won't be doing any comment cleanup in the new chat, and users will always be able to refer back to previous discussions.

More on Today's Markets:

Semiconductor stocks have fired back toward their all-time highs, as measured by the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD). On an absolute basis, chips equities are testing their highs from July 2024, while the fund has underperformed relative to the S&P 500 since the beginning of last year. Today, I’m initiating coverage of one high-momentum data center play: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO). The $20 billion market cap Semiconductors industry stock features a sky-high price-to-earnings ratio and a price-to-sales ratio close to 20x. Still, compared to some of its small, high-growth peers, the valuation is not extreme, given the froth around the AI theme.

New Gold produced a total of 78,595 ounces and 13.5 million pounds of copper in Q2 2025. Gold production was 14.6% higher over Q2 2024, while copper production declined 0.7%. The all-in sustaining cost of gold was $1,393 per ounce and an operating expense of $1,070 per gold ounce sold. The strong increase in gold production drove a 41% y-o-y increase in revenue to $308.4 million and a 29% increase in net income to $68.6 million. Operating cash flow increased by an impressive 62% to $163 million. New Gold also had a record quarterly free cash flow of $63 million.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been a destroyer of shareholder value as its share price has declined by -28.70% over the past decade while the S&P 500 has rallied just over 208%. The market sentiment on BMY has been poor and no matter how much profitability they generate or capital they return to shareholders has changed the market’s perception on them. BMY delivered a double beat this earnings season as revenue came in at $12.27 billion which was $890 million ahead of the consensus estimates. BMY’s non-GAAP EPS was $1.46, which was a beat of $0.36. BMY also increased their full year revenue guidance by roughly $700 million. I continue to believe that the market is wrong and BMY is undervalued. Investors are getting a lot for their capital as the dividend of $2.48 is generating a 5.39% yield and the board still has an authorization of up to $5 billion on the current share repurchase program. BMY made significant progress this quarter as they achieved several clinical and regulatory milestones. BMY is focused on its growth portfolio to offset drugs coming off patent and I believe trading at under 10 times earnings is too cheap for a company that has generated $5.05 billion in net income over the trailing twelve months (TTM).

Investors weren't impressed with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE:BMY) Q2 2025 results, with the stock down by 5.8% yesterday. There's a good reason for it. Revenues are taking their sweet time to gain momentum as the company's legacy portfolio drags them back with shrinking sales. In the meantime, the company's efforts to drive future growth by locking in promising new treatments are affecting earnings. Here I discuss that while there are definitely some positives to the revenue picture, they aren't enough to compensate for disappointing profits, even with BMS's positive stock metrics.

Cardiometabolic Health is the current powerhouse for the Indianapolis-based company, with key products like Mounjaro and Zepbound, as well as Jardiance and Trulicity. The ingredient tirzepatide, which was first used to treat type 2 diabetes and is highly effective in glycemic control, was later found to significantly help with chronic weight management, touching a gigantic demand. Regarding its incoming pipeline, it remains relatively robust with next-generation therapies that could provide a further edge in convenience and ease of use. It also plans on expanding into cardiovascular issues, as highlighted by the purchase of Verve Therapeutics, aiming to create gene editing treatments. The segment is the largest for Lilly and has generated $33.24B over the LTM and has almost tripled since 2020.

