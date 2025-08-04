Diamondback Energy: A Lean Machine

Giacomo Bocanegra
388 Followers

Summary

  • Diamondback Energy is outperforming peers by maintaining capital discipline, cutting spending, and still growing production despite volatile oil prices and industry headwinds.
  • Q1 2025 results were stellar: EPS beat by $0.34, revenue up 82% YoY, and free cash flow reached $1.6B even as oil prices softened.
  • Management is prioritizing shareholder returns with a fully funded $4/share dividend and aggressive share buybacks, enhancing per share free cash flow.
  • FANG’s proven capital efficiency and resilient strategy make it a compelling portfolio holding amid sector uncertainty and macroeconomic challenges.

Oil pumpjacks in silhouette at sunset

guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

In a market where most E&Ps are stuck between a rig and a hard place, Diamondback Energy (FANG) is gliding through turbulence like it’s Sunday on the golf course. With oil prices throwing tantrums, frac

This article was written by

Giacomo Bocanegra
388 Followers
Giacomo Bocanegra currently serves as portfolio manager for the hedge fund Bocanegra Asset Management LP. Before BAM, Mr. Bocanegra held equity research roles at Lucerne Capital Management and Wells Fargo. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lawrence University.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FANG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FANG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FANG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FANG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News