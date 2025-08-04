Thermo Fisher: New Headwinds Could Delay The Industry's Recovery

Summary

  • Thermo Fisher is a healthcare industry leader, providing essential tools and services for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug development.
  • Post-COVID sales and margins have normalized, with recent quarters showing signs of recovery and improved guidance, but growth remains modest.
  • Regulatory and macroeconomic risks, including tariffs and drug pricing pressures, make me cautious; I prefer to wait for more clarity before investing.
  • The turnaround could be delayed again, and at the current valuation of 25 times earnings, I don't think there is any room for error.

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images

Investment Thesis

Thermo Fisher (TMO) provides the tools, services, and infrastructure that scientists, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies rely on to develop new drugs, run diagnostics, and advance their scientific research.

After over-earning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company

This article was written by

Fernanda Galvez Jalil
767 Followers
My name is María Fernanda and I'm currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do.

