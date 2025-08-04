Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • AAA CLOs continue to offer attractive yields and strong risk-adjusted returns, especially in a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.
  • The fund delivered a 1.52% quarterly return, slightly trailing the J.P. Morgan CLO AAA Index due to security selection, but benefited from spread duration positioning.
  • Robust U.S. economic data, resilient labor markets, and easing trade tensions support a positive outlook for CLO spreads and ongoing investor demand.
  • High-quality, floating-rate AAA CLOs remain a strategic component for diversified fixed income portfolios, offering yield advantages over money markets and short-duration corporates.

At a glance

Performance Contributors/detractors Outlook
The Fund returned 1.52% and the J.P. Morgan CLO AAA Index returned 1.60%. Security selection detracted, while the portfolio’s spread duration position contributed. We believe the attractive yields

