Is There A Better System For Collecting Economic Data?

Survey Monday

How much do you trust the economic data that is published by the federal government?



Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

Data credibility

You're fired! President Trump has terminated the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erika McEntarfer, following sharp downward revisions to jobs numbers on Friday. The situation, which came alongside Governor Adriana Kugler's resignation at the Fed, is making more waves in Washington following escalating threats toward Chair Jay Powell. It's a pretty wild ride, to say the least, with Trump declaring that the jobs data was "rigged" to make him and the Republican party "look bad." Dangerous precedent or banana republic?



Quote: "Head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics did the same thing just before the Presidential Election, when she lifted the numbers for jobs to an all time high," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I then won the Election, anyway, and she readjusted the numbers downward, calling it a mistake, of almost one million jobs. A SCAM! She did it again, with another massive “correction,” and got FIRED! She had the biggest miscalculations in over 50 years." Hassett defends Trump’s firing of BLS chief



Outsized revisions to economic numbers are somewhat commonplace, though there has been no shortage of skepticism in terms of statistics published by the federal government. Things have grown increasingly political in recent years, while a drop-off in business participation and declining consumer respondents threaten to dampen the effectiveness of sample sizes. It's a pretty big deal given that many business decisions are based on those numbers and form the foundation of the U.S. economy.



Remember the fraudulent jobless claims in 2023 that made government numbers "literally unbelievable"? How about Powell's infamous "transitory" call from 2021 that pointed to temporary supply shocks, which were even touted as a sign of a rebounding economy? There's also the 818K nonfarm payroll wipeout - mentioned by Trump - that happened last year. It's not only that many reports have to be sourced from surveys and industry sources, but numerous figures are calculated based on past assumptions or derivatives of data. Agencies seek to adjust for imbalances by applying different weights to respondents, adjusting their components, or including third-party information, which some say makes things better reflect the general population and others say erodes trust in institutions.



A better system? The Bureau of Labor Statistics usually surveys 100K-150K businesses each month, but the department then extrapolates from those surveys to get an estimate of how many jobs were created in the entire economy. Later on, the quarterly re-estimation process looks at 60M business records, many of which were not available at the time of the initial monthly payroll releases. Initial estimates are generally in line with trends, but new records can include unemployment benefits, seasonal hiring for the holidays, and unavoidable lags, such as delayed payroll data. Technically, the BLS could publish the data once it has all the reports to avoid revisions; however, many participants need access to the earliest possible read on labor market developments, like policymakers and lawmakers, as well as business owners and investors. Take the WSB survey.