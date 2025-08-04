Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund returned 12.24% in Q2, outperforming the S&P 500, driven by strong stock selection in industrials and technology.
  • Managers expect continued strength in artificial intelligence and are adding exposure during market dislocations to capture long-term upside.
  • Financials are seen as undervalued, with stress tests showing resilience and regulatory shifts potentially boosting sentiment later this year.
  • Discover how tactical positioning in AI and cyclical sectors helped the fund navigate volatility and seize recovery opportunities.

Investment Formula

At a glance

Performance

The Fund returned 12.24% and the S&P 500 ((SP500), (SPX))® Index returned 10.94%.

Contributors/detractors

Stock selection in the industrials and information technology sectors contributed to relative performance, while stock selection and an

This article was written by

