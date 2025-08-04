Continuing with a table shown to readers over the last few weeks and months, here’s the S&P 500 quarterly “expected” EPS and revenue growth rates for both the current Q2 ’25 results being reported and for Q3 ’25 and beyond as well.
S&P 500 Earnings Update: Q2 '25 Results Still Robust, Q3 '25 Revisions Remain Positive
Summary
- Taking a look at the S&P 500 quarterly “expected” EPS and revenue growth rates for both the current Q2 ’25 results being reported and for Q3 ’25 and beyond as well.
- With the Mag 7-10 now reported, Q2 ’25 expected EPS and revenue growth rate revisions have been increased smartly, but so also have Q3 ’25 and Q4 ’25 expected growth rates.
- Normally as Q2 is being reported, the typical pattern for Q3 and Q4 is to see lower revisions of expected growth rates, but in fact both Q3 ’25 and Q4 ’25 growth rates are being revised higher, which bodes well from a probability perspective for seeing higher-than-expected EPS and revenue growth rates in those quarters.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.
