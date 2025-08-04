Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together

Aug. 04, 2025 6:52 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Neuberger Berman
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • A swathe of important data and events hit last week, including key trade agreements on the eve of the August 1 tariff deadline.
  • Although we believe there are good reasons to be constructive in our outlook on economic fundamentals and risk markets over the medium term, prudence is warranted in the coming weeks and months.
  • Beyond the short-term effects of disruptions, we are optimistic in our medium-term outlook for the U.S. economy, global growth and risk assets.

Big data chart on city backdrop.Trade technology, and investment analysis.Business development, financial plan and strategy.

Galeanu Mihai

By Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA and Jeff Blazek, CFA

A pivotal week for economic data, earnings, trade and tariffs has provided support for our constructive medium-term view on the fundamentals of risk markets, although the second half of 2025

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.18K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News