Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Our disciplined, bottom-up approach focuses on growth opportunities while managing downside risk, even as we underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index this quarter.
  • Healthcare stock selection, notably Teleflex and Revvity, detracted from returns, but we maintain conviction in their long-term value and innovation potential.
  • Positive contributors included Flex and APi Group, both benefiting from strong execution, market share gains, and attractive valuations relative to long-term growth prospects.
  • We remain cautious amid market optimism, prioritizing risk-aware investing and avoiding overvalued names, seeking underappreciated growth for outperformance over 3-5 years.

At a glance

Performance

The Fund returned 7.52% and the Russell Midcap ® Growth Index returned 18.20%.

Contributors/detractors

Stock selection in the health care sector detracted from relative performance. An underweight in the energy sector contributed.

Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

