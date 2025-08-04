CoreWeave And Core Scientific Merger: Looking For A Trade

Kingdom Capital
5.08K Followers

Summary

  • CoreWeave is acquiring Core Scientific in a $9B all-stock deal, aiming for vertical integration and significant lease expense savings.
  • The market is skeptical of the deal, with Core Scientific shares dropping post-announcement due to doubts about CRWV's valuation and high short interest.
  • I see potential in swapping CRWV for CORZ or using a CORZR/CORZW straddle, though the latter is illiquid and complex.
  • Risks include regulatory hurdles, shareholder lawsuits, and capital needs; this merger play may not suit all investors given its complexity and liquidity issues.

Shot of Data Center With Multiple Rows of Fully Operational Server Racks. Modern Telecommunications, Artificial Intelligence,server room,3d rendering

Oselote

CoreWeave (CRWV) and Core Scientific (CORZ) have announced a definitive agreement for CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $9 billion at the time of the announcement. The deal

This article was written by

Kingdom Capital
5.08K Followers
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRWV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CORZ
--
CORZW
--
CORZZ
--
CORZR
--
CRWV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News