Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Healthcare sector faces significant policy uncertainty, weighing on performance, but innovation remains strong and stocks are trading at attractive valuations.
  • Biotechnology stock selection contributed positively, while medical device and technology holdings detracted from relative returns this quarter.
  • We favor early commercial-stage companies with breakthrough products, late-stage clinically derisked firms, and medical device companies with new product cycles.
  • Despite near-term headwinds, we see robust innovation, strong demand, and believe many healthcare stocks are overly discounted, supporting a constructive outlook.

The Fund returned -3.76% and the MSCI (MSCI) World Health Care IndexSM returned -4.09%. Stock selection in biotechnology contributed to relative returns, while positioning in devices and medical technology weighed on performance.

Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

