SandraMatic

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Boeing's (BA) defense workers strike for first time since 1996. (00:20) Brazil set to export more coffee to China amid U.S. trade tensions. (01:51) 'Fantastic Four' (DIS) holds No. 1 spot at box office amid debuts of 'The Bad Guys 2' (CMCSA) and 'The Naked Gun' (PARA). (02:32)

This is an abridged transcript.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is facing a strike of some of its workers this morning.

This is the first strike in nearly 30 years at its defense manufacturing facilities near St. Louis, after union members rejected a revised labor agreement.

Approximately 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers walked off the job just after midnight local time.

On Sunday, they voted to reject a modified four-year labor agreement with Boeing. The last strike at these plants occurred in 1996 and lasted 99 days.

Boeing released a statement on its website saying, “We’re disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules. We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers.”

IAM International President Brian Bryant said in part, “...our members have every right to demand a contract worthy of their contributions.”

The work stoppage threatens to add more strain to Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) defense and space division, which accounts for about 36% of the company’s overall revenue and is currently undergoing a major restructuring effort.

Employees at the affected sites assemble military aircraft such as the F-15 fighter jet and T-7 trainer, as well as missiles, munitions and parts used in Boeing’s (BA) 777X commercial airliners.

China has authorized 183 new Brazilian coffee companies to export to the Chinese market. The measure is valid for five years.

China also approved 30 more Brazilian companies to export sesame to the Chinese market, also effective from July 30, and the measure is valid for four years.

The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff rate on certain Brazilian goods, including coffee, starting later this week.

Unlike other countries that are facing U.S. tariffs due to their trade policies, Brazil is facing a steeper rate because of Trump's ire over the country's treatment of its former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Disney/Marvel's (NYSE:DIS) The Fantastic Four: First Steps held onto the top spot in its second week.

Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) The Bad Guys 2 and Paramount's (NASDAQ:PARA) The Naked Gun rounded out the top 3.

The Fantastic Four movie pulled in an estimated $40 million across 4,125 locations in the United States and Canada.

The superhero reboot has now amassed $198.4 million domestically and $368.7 million worldwide, solidifying its status as one of the summer's major hits. IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) screens alone contributed $9.3 million globally this weekend, bringing its IMAX total to $43.9 million.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Amphenol set to acquire CommScope unit in $10.5B deal - report

Kugler’s sudden exit from Fed accelerates Powell succession planning: UBS

SA Graphics: Here are the biggest S&P 500 winners and losers in July

Catalyst watch:

Shareholders of Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) will vote on the deal for the company to be acquired by Sanofi (SNY).

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) will hold its earnings conference call at 5pm. Analysts think the call could include color on the new U.S. Army deal. Options trading implies a 12% move in the stock after the earnings report and call.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 1.1% at $66/barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.3% at $114,000. Gold is up 0.1% at $3,358.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.3% and the DAX is up 1.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) +54% – Shares skyrocketed after reports that Amphenol (APH) is nearing a deal to acquire CommScope’s broadband connectivity unit (CCS) for ~$10.5B, including debt.

On today’s economic calendar: