Joby Aviation: Why Acquiring Blade Air Mobility Makes Sense

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Joby Aviation is attractive among eVTOL stocks due to strong certification progress and a clear path to commercial service entry.
  • Acquiring Blade Air Mobility would give Joby instant access to booking platforms, operating certificates, and crucial infrastructure for air taxi rollout.
  • Blade’s partnerships and exclusive terminal access would accelerate Joby’s eVTOL deployment, reducing the need for heavy infrastructure investments.
  • I rate Joby a buy, as the potential Blade acquisition strengthens its commercialization and infrastructure position, supporting long-term eVTOL market leadership.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Three eVTOL Aircraft Parked and In Mid Flight In Front Of Terminal Building

peepo

Urban Air Mobility stocks are attractive but have higher risk opportunities in today’s market. Within that market segment, Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is often considered more attractive compared to other eVTOL developers due to the progress on its

If you want full access to all our reports, data, and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense, and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform.

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
20.66K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JOBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JOBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLDE
--
JOBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News