Amazon's Quiet Profit Pivot: Retail Margins Will Drive Shares Higher

Obelisk Investment Research
Summary

  • Amazon is entering a new phase of margin expansion, driven by core retail rather than just AWS and advertising.
  • Shipping cost growth has slowed, signaling Amazon is reaping returns from past infrastructure investments and automation.
  • Amazon's competitive flywheel and pricing power with sellers ensure continued revenue growth and margin resilience.
  • At the current valuation, Amazon's long-term growth prospects make it an attractive buy despite recent market concerns.

I believe Amazon just turned a corner in its profitability story.

Historically, all margin uplift has come from AWS and advertising, but their financials seem to show they are struggling to keep their e-commerce reinvestments in line

Obelisk Investment Research
I publish deep-dive analyses of companies across all industries, irrespective of market cap. Looking for wide moats, efficient capital allocators, growth potential, and underappreciated resilience.

