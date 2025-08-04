Monroe Capital: Trading At A Large Discount For A Reason (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 04, 2025 8:40 AM ETMonroe Capital (MRCC)MRCC
Cain Lee
6.43K Followers

Summary

  • I am downgrading Monroe Capital to a sell rating due to the weak performance, NAV decline, and poor distribution coverage.
  • Although MRCC offers a starting dividend yield of 15.8%, the BDC is relying on spillover income to pay out the dividends.
  • MRCC stock trades at a large discount to NAV valuation, but this is a result of the portfolio weakness and should not be interpreted as an opportunity.
  • The portfolio continues to demonstrate a weakness in a higher interest rate environment.

A broken pink piggy bank spilling over with a pile of coins on a wooden table.

mohd izzuan

Overview

Monroe Capital (MRCC) operates as a business development company that aims to provide attractive total returns through its portfolio of diverse debt investments. BDCs continue to be an efficient way for investors to collect a

This article was written by

Cain Lee
6.43K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I created a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MRCC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News