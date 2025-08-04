S&P 500 Momentum Reverses As Fed Signals No Rate Cut, Bad Jobs Report
Summary
- On Friday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.6% after the July 2025 jobs report came out, which was much worse than expected.
- The problem of the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting overly-optimistic employment data only to substantially revise them downward later has become a chronic issue in recent years, as the BLS' employment situation report has become much less reliable for policymaking.
- The downwared revisions may also have influenced the unexpected announcement of a Federal Reserve official who had been among those backing Jerome Powell's "no rate cut" policy because the previously reported jobs numbers appeared so strong.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
