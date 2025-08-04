Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is an American healthcare REIT that owns 2217 properties in the USA (1817), United Kingdom (210) and Canada (136) and all together represents an annualised NOI (net operating income) of $3.5 billion. The main contribution of the NOI (58%) comes from Senior Housing Operating, that
Welltower: Most Of Upside Is Already Priced In
Summary
- Welltower has delivered robust growth in revenue, NOI, and FFO, significantly outperforming sector peers since the pandemic, especially in senior housing.
- Despite operational strength, WELL's shares appear overvalued, trading at historically high multiples (P/FFO 33x), with limited upside from current levels.
- The dividend yield is low (1.8%) compared to peers, and while payout is consistent, it lacks meaningful growth despite strong earnings expansion.
- Given solid fundamentals but stretched valuation, I recommend a Hold: selling may be premature, but new buying is unattractive until valuation normalizes.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.