Palantir's Q2 Release Can Change Everything (Earnings Preview)

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir's Q1 2025 delivered strong fundamentals with 39% revenue growth and 71% U.S. commercial growth, but only achieved a modest 1.1% EPS beat (the smallest positive surprise in company history).
  • Q2 expectations have become dangerously elevated, with consensus forecasting 53.83% EPS growth vs. 38.54% revenue growth, implying unrealistic operating leverage that may be impossible to achieve.
  • Valuation has reached extreme levels at 93x forward sales and $364B market cap for a company expected to generate ~$5B in revenue next year (31x higher than sector norms).
  • Analyst EPS projections appear to be basic extrapolation with 27.68% CAGR expectations through 2029, exceeding even Microsoft's (18.21%) and Google's (23%) historical growth rates.
  • The risk-reward profile heavily favors waiting, as even strong Q2 results may disappoint given stratospheric expectations, making PLTR a "hold" rather than "buy" ahead of earnings.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Intro & Thesis

If you read my past articles on Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock, you probably know that I was a bear a couple of years ago, before the firm opened up a new revenue driver, (AIP), which

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
13.2K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
PLTR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News