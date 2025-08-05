Why I'm Betting Big On These 2 Undervalued Dividend Growers

Aug. 05, 2025 7:30 AM ETODFL, CSL
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • Low-yield dividend growers are misunderstood. Their explosive payout growth compounds wealth over time, even if starting yields seem unimpressive. Inflation protection comes from growth, not yield.
  • Cyclical sell-offs create rare opportunities. Market overreactions let us buy elite companies at discounts. Their pricing power and secular trends fuel long-term rebounds.
  • Two of my top holdings just sold off. Both dominate their industries, boast stellar dividend growth, and trade at deep discounts, ideal for long-term buyers.
Geschäftsmann zählt Banknoten. Männerhände, die 1000 Dollar in Betracht ziehen. In den Händen von viel Geld, Stückelungen von 100 Dollar. Mann hält ein Bündel amerikanisches Geld in der Hand

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I need to start this article with a warning.

The dividend growers I will be discussing have subdued yields.

They are perfect examples of the "growth" category I discussed in a recent article of mine, titled "My Favorite Retirement Strategy - And 3

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.61K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ODFL, CSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ODFL--
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
CSL--
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News