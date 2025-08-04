Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) (OTCPK:PPRUY) shares are down 55% over the past five years, as the company failed to keep up with the industry when it was booming but is a full participant in the ongoing industry rout, with six consecutive
Kering: Luxury Bloodbath Continues
Summary
- Kering continues to underperform, with six consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue declines and worsening operating margins across all major segments.
- Structural shifts in luxury, overexpansion, and the rise of new boutique brands challenge Kering's traditional desirability and growth prospects.
- Despite hiring a turnaround specialist CEO, there are no tangible signs of improvement, and valuation remains unattractive compared to peers like LVMH.
- Given ongoing deterioration and industry headwinds, I reiterate a 'sell' rating on Kering, favoring other luxury stocks for a sector rebound play.
