The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) is an investment strategy designed to provide investors with diversified, global exposure to dividend-paying stocks. GCOW pays out a quarterly distribution rate, annualized at $1.06/share, yielding 2.77% on a trailing twelve-month basis.
GCOW Combines Value And Income For An Appealing Strategy
Summary
- GCOW offers diversified global exposure to high free cash flow and high dividend yield stocks, emphasizing value and income.
- The ETF's portfolio construction favors companies with strong free cash flow and dividend yields, resulting in lower P/E ratios than its benchmark.
- Key sector weights include health care, energy, and consumer staples, with top holdings like British American Tobacco and Chevron.
- Despite a higher management fee, GCOW's value-oriented, income-focused strategy justifies a Buy rating with a 2-4% target allocation.
