I have been bullish on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) since the day of the IPO, when shares were trading <$50. And after the stock dipped from >$200 to <$100 as a consequence of the tariff shock, I again
Reddit: The Bull Case Is Stronger Than Ever
Summary
- Reddit's Q2 results smashed expectations, with revenue up 78% YoY and robust guidance for Q3, reinforcing my bullish thesis.
- I project Reddit can reach $5 billion EBIT by 2035, driven by user growth, deepening monetization, and disciplined cost management.
- Valuation modeling suggests Reddit's shares could compound at 11% annually, reaching $525-550 by 2035, offering strong long-term upside.
- With a standout quarter and clear growth levers, I remain a strong buyer and recommend accumulating RDDT shares for the long run.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RDDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.