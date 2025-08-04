IAK: Insurers Offer Attractive Returns After Recent Underperformance
Summary
- The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF allocates its assets primarily to Property & Casualty insurance stocks.
- Southern California wildfires have likely contributed to IAK underperforming U.S. financials so far this year, in line with trends observed during past natural disasters.
- Weak price gains have resulted in IAK holdings trading at only 12x their trailing earnings, a 33% discount to U.S. financials ex-insurance.
- Analysts remain optimistic for IAK's largest holdings, forecasting gains of about 16.16% over the next year, although earnings growth is set to remain muted.
- Natural disasters, financial crises, and regulatory risks are key factors that could undermine IAK's return potential.
