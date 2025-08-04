AIPI: Income From The AI Bubble
Summary
- AIPI offers high income through covered calls, appealing to investors seeking immediate yield and exposure to AI sector growth.
- While AIPI outperformed the S&P 500 since inception, it lagged the AIQ ETF, which shares similar holdings but no income strategy.
- The fund’s covered call approach limits upside in strong rebounds but cushions downside during market stress, balancing risk and reward. The fund has impressed over passively managed income funds.
- AIPI is best suited for income-focused investors who want AI exposure and are comfortable taking the risk that the AI bubble isn't going to pop anytime soon.
- Knowing we're in a bubble around AI doesn't mean we should be bearish, just cautious. AIPI may strike a nice balance, but investors should deeply consider risk management with this fund.
