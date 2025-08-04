Double Checking The Credit Rating (Part 15): EPR Properties

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Solid recovery post-COVID: EPR has rebounded strongly, with improved tenant credit health and a diversified portfolio reducing reliance on theaters.
  • Credit profile stable but mixed: All major agencies (Moody’s, Fitch, S&P) assign a stable outlook, but ratings for preferreds range from Ba1 to B+ due to sector cyclicality and weighting.
  • Preferreds fairly valued: Market-adjusted yields suggest EPR.PR.E offers the best value (~8.25% CY after option adjustment), while EPR.PR.G is less attractive at 6.89%.
  • Hold rating justified: Despite sound fundamentals and strong management execution, current pricing reflects fair value—no clear margin of safety for aggressive buying.
  • Trade With Beta members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Red cube with risk and return letter. Financial investment concept for risk reward or return of investment. Studio shot with no people on grey background. Business funding strategy for new ventures.

Stock photo and footage/iStock via Getty Images

We continue with our series on credit ratings with EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and its preferred stocks - NYSE:EPR.PR.G, NYSE:EPR.PR.E and NYSE:EPR.PR.C. The company reported Q2 2025 results recently, so we

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.89K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPR
--
EPR.PR.C
--
EPR.PR.E
--
EPR.PR.G
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News