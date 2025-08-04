Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is an American professional services firm which operates globally. Founded in 1871, Marsh & McLennan is now a $99 billion (by market cap) solutions provider which employs approximately 90,000 people. Marsh & McLennan has clients in 130 countries. The company operates across two
Marsh & McLennan: An Undervalued Stock With Double-Digit Dividend Growth
Summary
- Marsh & McLennan has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Its 10-year dividend growth rate is an impressive 11.1%.
- Marsh & McLennan has a good financial position. The long-term debt/equity ratio is 1.4, while the interest coverage ratio is almost 9.
- It is a high-quality firm, deftly balancing a terrific insurance brokerage business with a high-margin consultancy business.
Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income.
I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities.
Recommended For You
About MMC Stock
Compare to Peers