Right now, investor enthusiasm for the stock market rally is crumbling as we move deeper through the Q2 earnings season. In my view, we're overdue for a correction, especially in the tech sector where fervent expectations for AI are fueling overheated valuation multiples. But where
Compass: Massive Leaps In Market Share
Summary
- Compass' market share leaped to 6.09% in its most recent quarter, representing 96 bps of y/y expansion.
- The company achieved >20% growth in revenue, transactions, and transaction value, while the broader real estate industry contracted by -0.9%.
- The company is leveraging technology, M&A, and higher attach rates on post-sale services to drive both top-line and EBITDA growth.
- Despite legal risks with Zillow, Compass' scale, cost initiatives, and premium positioning justify a continued "strong buy" rating and further upside.
- The stock isn't cheap, but it's reasonably valued at ~10x forward-adjusted EBITDA.
