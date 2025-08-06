Ares Capital: Shrinking Dividend Coverage But Yield Should Hold Up

Aug. 06, 2025 7:15 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC), , , , 1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group

Summary

  • Ares Capital's Q2 showed mixed results, with declining net investment income but stable fundamentals and a strong yield above 8%.
  • Tighter dividend coverage and increased non-accruals are concerns, but ample liquidity and spillover income support near-term dividend safety.
  • NAV grew slightly and the balance sheet remains solid, but macro headwinds limit upside and may pressure future dividends.
  • Given limited upside and economic uncertainty, I maintain a hold rating on ARCC for now, favoring its yield for income-focused investors.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Yield Chasing business text message on signboard. Business graph , arrows and growth concept. Green background.

design master

Introduction

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), the largest BDC by market cap, recently delivered what I thought was a solid second earnings report despite a decline in its top and bottom lines year-over-year.

This is likely a result of lower base rates



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.71K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARCC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News