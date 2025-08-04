AMD: I Am Loading Up Before Q2 Earnings
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is poised for a bullish Q2 earnings catalyst, driven by ongoing AI and cloud infrastructure investments from tech giants.
- AMD consistently beats earnings expectations, and strong results from cloud and semiconductor peers reinforce confidence in its upcoming report.
- Valuation remains attractive versus Nvidia and Broadcom, with AMD's P/S ratio below historical averages and fair value estimated at $211 per share.
- Despite macro and geopolitical risks, I see a reliable 20%+ upside and maintain a Strong Buy rating on AMD.
