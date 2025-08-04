TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Adam Waldman - Chief Commercialization Officer
Jenna Bosco - Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications
Michael S. Weiss - Chairman, CEO & President
Sean A. Power - CFO, Corporate Secretary & Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
Cha Cha Yang - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Corinne Johnson - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division
Michael Gennaro DiFiore - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Prakhar Agrawal - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Tara A. Bancroft - TD Cowen, Research Division
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to TG Therapeutics' Second Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'll turn the conference call over to Jenna Bosco, Chief Communications Officer. Jenna, you may now begin.
Jenna Bosco
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning. I'm Jenna Bosco, and with me today to discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results are Michael Weiss, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Adam Waldman, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Sean Power, our Chief Financial Officer.
Following our safe harbor statement, Mike will provide an overview of our recent corporate development. Adam will share an update on our commercial efforts and Sean will give a summary of our financial results before turning the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, including sales performance, projected milestones, revenue guidance, development plans and expectations for our marketed products.
