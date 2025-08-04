Wall Street Lunch: Tesla Approves 96 Million Shares Award To Musk

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

The interim award is aimed at keeping Elon Musk in the CEO slot until 2027. (0:15) Watch out, Duke & Duke. Orange juice futures tumble. (2:42) Charts point to seasonal weakness for the S&P. (3:31)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast:

Our top story so far, Tesla (TSLA) disclosed that it approved an interim stock award of 96 million shares for CEO Elon Musk.

The 2025 CEO Interim Award will vest upon the second anniversary of August 3, 2025, subject to Musk remaining in continuous service as CEO or as an executive officer responsible for product development or operations. Musk must pay the company $23.34 per share of restricted stock that vests, which is equal to the exercise price per share of the 2018 CEO Award.

The terms of the award indicate that Musk cannot sell, transfer or dispose of the shares covered by the 2025 CEO Interim Award until after the fifth anniversary of the grant, except to satisfy taxes owed.

The CEO compensation package will be placed before a shareholder vote at the company's annual meeting on November 6.

The interim stock award comes after a prior compensation package valued exceeding $50 billion was struck down by a judge in a decision that is being appealed to the Delaware Supreme Court.

In addition, Tesla's China-made EV sales fell 8.4% year-over-year in July amid mounting competition from lower-priced models.

Deliveries of its Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, including exports to Europe and other markets, reached 67,886 units last month, Reuters reported, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association. That marked a 5.2% sequential decline in deliveries.

Among active stocks, Tyson Foods (TSN) topped expectations with its fiscal Q3 earnings report. Beef prices saw the biggest jump, up 10% from a year ago. On the guidance front, Tyson sees revenue growth of +2% to +3% vs. prior outlook for 0% to +1%.

TMC (TMC), the metals company, is surging after saying it released a technical report summary of the pre-feasibility study for its proposed NORI-D Polymetallic Nodule Project in the Pacific Ocean, marking the first-ever declaration of probable mineral reserves for deep-sea polymetallic nodules.

Polymetallic nodules, also called manganese nodules, contain four essential base metals: cobalt, nickel, copper and manganese, in a single ore.

And IDEXX Labs (IDXX) is surging after the company raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance, banking on rising demand for its inVue Dx instrument placements.

It lifted its 2025 revenue outlook to a range between $4.21 billion and $4.28 billion compared to a consensus of $4.15 billion and above the previous range between $4.1 billion and $4.21 billion.

The company also raised its 2025 EPS outlook to $12.40 to $12.76 versus consensus of $12.21 and higher than the previous guidance range between $11.93 and $12.43.

In other news of note, things are probably hopping at Duke & Duke Commodities Brokers.

Orange juice prices (JO1:COM) have fallen sharply in the futures market over the last few trading sessions following the news that the product will be exempted from tariffs placed on Brazil.

Last month, Trump's announcement of a potential 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, including orange juice, led to immediate and notable price increases in the futures market. The announcement caused orange juice futures to rally to a four-month-high, with prices climbing by as much as 8.7% on the day of the news.

After orange juice futures touched a five-month high of 325.35 cents per pound, the contract is now down sharply to 235.15 cents per pound. The U.S. has experienced a significant decline of orange juice production in the state of Florida due in part to citrus greening disease and repeated hurricane damage. Consumers are now largely dependent on imports from Brazil.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, BTIG technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky warned that volatility could return to markets “slowly, then suddenly” as seasonal headwinds weigh on equities through early October.

Krinsky noted that the S&P closed below its 20-day moving average on Friday for the first time in weeks. With little meaningful price support until the February highs around 6,100, he cautioned that a swift pullback could be on the horizon.

“Exactly one year ago, the SPX fell 8% peak-to-trough over the first three trading days in August,” Krinsky said. “History doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes. A quick move back to 6,100 would be -5% from the highs and would likely be buyable initially.”

In the meantime, BTIG favors a rotation into software, utilities and selective home-builder names while avoiding weaker areas like restaurants and trucking.