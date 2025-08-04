Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Amol Chaubal - Senior VP & CFO
Caspar Tudor - Head of Investor Relations
Udit Batra - President, CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Catherine Walden Ramsey Schulte - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Daniel Gregory Brennan - TD Cowen, Research Division
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research LLC
Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Rachel Marie Vatnsdal Olson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Sung Ji Nam - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Tycho W. Peterson - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Operator
Welcome to the Waters Corporation Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Caspar Tudor
Thank you, Layla, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Corporation's second quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Dr. Udit Batra, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Amol Chaubal, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'll cover the cautionary language. In this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company. We will provide guidance regarding possible future results as well as commentary on potential market and business conditions that may impact Waters Corporation during 2025 and beyond.
Additionally, we will comment on the expected timing for completion of Waters pending combination with the Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business of Becton, Dickinson & Company as well as the expected financial and operational impact of this combination on Waters.
These statements are only our present expectations based on information available to us as of today as well as forecasts and assumptions of Waters
- Read more current WAT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts