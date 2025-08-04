Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Venture Fund returned 8.44% and the Russell 2000® Growth Index returned 11.97%.
  • Stock selection in the information technology sector detracted from relative performance. Stock selection in the consumer staples sector contributed.
  • We continue to see opportunity for small-cap stocks, which we believe are attractively valued relative to large caps.

At a glance

Performance

Contributors/detractors

Outlook

