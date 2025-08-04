I am willing to take a calculated growth bet on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY). I use the word calculated instead of high conviction because of two reasons. One, I am a value investor and Pagaya does
Pagaya Technologies: Why I Am Taking A Measured Bet
Summary
- Pagaya offers a value-oriented AI fintech play, benefiting from secular AI tailwinds and a growing partner ecosystem, though not a high-conviction buy.
- Growth is stabilizing at high teens, with improving margins and a defensible data-driven moat, but competition and lack of explosive growth temper enthusiasm.
- Valuation is reasonable at 2.17x EV/forward revenue, reflecting recent profitability and US expansion, yet leaves room for further rerating.
- I rate Pagaya a speculative Buy, as margin improvement and steady growth support upside, but will closely monitor for any margin deterioration.
