Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) offers AI models and cloud applications to automate loan originations. I think Upstart’s 2,500 model variables could support its AI model in conducting predictive assessments for loan originations, differentiating the company from other traditional
Upstart Q2 Preview: Anticipating Strong Consumer Loan Growth, Initiate With Buy
Summary
- I initiate a Buy rating on Upstart Holdings, Inc. with a fair value of $118, citing its differentiated AI-driven loan origination platform.
- Upstart's AI models leverage 2,500+ variables, enabling automated, accurate, and scalable loan underwriting, reducing default risks for financial partners.
- Recent partnerships, robust funding supply, and strong transaction/revenue growth support my bullish outlook, with 60% revenue growth expected in FY 2025.
- Key UPST risks include credit/delinquency exposure on held loans, dependence on capital funding, and high stock-based compensation impacting margins.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.