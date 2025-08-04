With steady growth expected in the U.S. economy, plus big spending on infrastructure and new tech developments, the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) stands out as a smart choice for investors interested in the transportation industry. IYT
IYT: A Concentrated Approach To The Transportation Industry
Summary
- I recommend a buy on IYT, driven by its heavy exposure to market leaders Uber and Union Pacific, both poised for strong growth.
- IYT’s focused, market-cap-weighted approach outperforms peers like XTN, offering superior returns and liquidity, despite a slightly higher expense ratio.
- The fund benefits from economic growth, infrastructure investment, and tech innovation, positioning it well for future transportation sector gains.
- While concentrated holdings present some risks, IYT’s growth prospects and trading volume make it an attractive choice for investors seeking sector exposure.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.