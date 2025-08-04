While Friday wasn't a great day for US markets to begin with, one of the day's biggest losers was Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN). The communication services company saw its shares drop by more
Lumen: Back From The Brink (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Lumen's Q2 results showed ongoing revenue declines, but significant cost reductions and debt restructuring signal improving fundamentals.
- The AT&T fiber sale will reduce annual interest and capex by ~$300M and $1B, respectively, supporting free cash flow and debt reduction.
- Shares trade at a reasonable valuation given ongoing revenue struggles, but the turnaround story is progressing nicely so far.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.