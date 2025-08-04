Altria: Strong Dividend But Limited Upside

Aug. 04, 2025 1:01 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) StockMO
Summary

  • Altria beat Q2’25 earnings and revenue estimates and grew its core operating segment profits by more than 4% Y/Y.
  • The alternative products segment is seeing expanding market growth, while the traditional tobacco segment remains highly profitable.
  • The tobacco firm narrowed its full-year EPS guidance and maintains high excess dividend coverage, supporting a robust 7% dividend yield for investors.
  • Altria’s shares remain a hold for me given their historical valuation average. The high 7% dividend yield protects downside protection.
  • Despite risks from regulatory changes and competition, Altria’s dividend growth and capital returns make it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) easily beat top and bottom line expectations for its second fiscal quarter as the tobacco company continued to benefit from strong core business profitability. While the traditional tobacco segment is still seeing pressure due

