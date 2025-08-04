Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
a - Corporate Participant
Marcio Silva De'Souza - President, CEO & Director
Steven Petrou - Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer
Conference Call Participants
Ami Fadia - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Brian Peter Skorney - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Yatin Suneja - Unidentified Company
Guggenheim Securities - Unidentified Company
David Timothy Hoang - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Daniel Ferry - Lifesci Advisors, LLC
Douglas Dylan Tsao - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division
Guofang Li - Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division
Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Joon So Lee - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Ritu Subhalaksmi Baral - TD Cowen, Research Division
Yasmeen Rahimi - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
division of S&P - Unidentified Company
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Praxis Precision Medicine's RADIANT Top Line Results and Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call may be recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Ferry of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.
Daniel Ferry
Good morning, and welcome to the Praxis Precision Medicine's RADIANT Top Line Results and Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference. This call is being webcast live and can be accessed on the Investors section of the Praxis website at www.praxismedicines.com.
Please note that remarks made during this may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include statements about the company's future expectations and plans, clinical development time lines and financial projections. While these forward-looking statements represent Praxis' views as of today, they should not be relied upon as representing the company's views in the future. Praxis
- Read more current PRAX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts