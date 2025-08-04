Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

a - Corporate Participant

Marcio Silva De'Souza - President, CEO & Director

Steven Petrou - Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ami Fadia - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Brian Peter Skorney - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Yatin Suneja - Unidentified Company

Guggenheim Securities - Unidentified Company

David Timothy Hoang - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Daniel Ferry - Lifesci Advisors, LLC

Douglas Dylan Tsao - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division

Guofang Li - Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Joon So Lee - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Ritu Subhalaksmi Baral - TD Cowen, Research Division

Yasmeen Rahimi - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

division of S&P - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Praxis Precision Medicine's RADIANT Top Line Results and Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Ferry of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.

Daniel Ferry

Good morning, and welcome to the Praxis Precision Medicine's RADIANT Top Line Results and Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference. This call is being webcast live and can be accessed on the Investors section of the Praxis website at www.praxismedicines.com.

Please note that remarks made during this may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include statements about the company's future expectations and plans, clinical development time lines and financial projections. While these forward-looking statements represent Praxis' views as of today, they should not be relied upon as representing the company's views in the future. Praxis