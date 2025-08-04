AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is set to launch in the back-half of eFY25 as the organization executes on government contracts while building its satellite constellation. With Q2 ’25 earnings coming up on August 11, 2025
AST SpaceMobile Is Nearing Launch: Premium Has Extended Far Beyond Its Trajectory
Summary
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is executing on government contracts and expects to begin commercial network offerings towards the end of eFY26.
- Despite operational progress and revenue ramp from government deals, capital costs and dilution risks remain high as the constellation is built out.
- ASTS' stock valuation is stretched at 2534x price/sales, even on forward estimates, with shares still trading at 188x price/sales for eFY25, far above reasonable levels.
- I recommend a Strong Sell rating with a $23.32/share price target, due to overvaluation despite positive long-term prospects.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.