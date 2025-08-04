Align Technology: Moving From Sell To Neutral

Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Align Technology shares plunged last after Q2 results were posted. They are now down some 55% from my Sell rating on the stock early in 2024.
  • It should be noted that the company boasts a strong balance sheet with $900M in cash, no long-term debt, solid free cash flow, and a $1B buyback authorization.
  • The CEO of the company also stepped up and purchased nearly $1M in shares after last week's decline.
  • Is the stock in the 'buy zone' yet? An updated analysis around Align Technology follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Unrecognizable female patient holding invisible braces or trainer, panorama

Prostock-Studio

Today, I am putting Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the spotlight for the first time in 2025. Quarterly results that were posted last week from this mid-cap dental medical device maker sent the stock sharply lower. The decline in the stock

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of covered call opportunities in recent quarters.  To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just initiate your free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
51.4K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News