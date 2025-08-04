I was looking around for ETFs or single stocks that could potentially benefit long term from increased U.S. energy exports. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL) has an eye-catching and innocuous name, but alas, this is probably not
BOIL: Look Elsewhere To Bet On U.S. Increasing Energy Exports
Summary
- BOIL aims to deliver 2x daily natural gas price movements but suffers from significant value decay over time due to fees and compounding.
- Long-term U.S. energy export trends are unlikely to benefit BOIL, as gains require an immediate, sharp rise in natural gas prices.
- BOIL is unsuitable for individual investors; its structure and price decay make it more appropriate for short-term institutional trading.
- For retail investors seeking energy exposure, traditional natural gas ETFs or stocks like EQT and LNG are far better alternatives.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.